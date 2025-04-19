Seth Rogen remains firm on a personal decision that has sparked debate. The actor, who has been married to Lauren Miller since 2011, recently explained why they have decided not to have children.

Despite public criticism, Rogen claims that their decision has given them freedom, joy, and a life that works for them.

Why did Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller decide not to have kids?

Following his March 2024 appearance on The Diary Of A CEO podcast, where he told host Steven Bartlett that he and Miller had made the decision to forgo having children, Rogen faced criticism. In the interview, he revealed, “There’s a whole huge thing I’m not doing, which is raising children,” as per a report by Trending.

Seth Rogen and wife, Lauren Miller, have made it clear that they are content to be childless.

ALSO READ: After weeks of absence, Bianca Censori spotted with Kanye West at an Indian restaurant in Spain. Are the couple back together?

Live Events



Rogen claims the decision has given them freedom and fulfilment. He believes that people should only have children if they truly want them, something he and Lauren have never done and continue to refuse.He and Miller had taken a different route than many of their friends, Rogen told Bartlett. He remarked, “I mean, from what I’ve seen, a lot of people have kids before they even think about it.” “Life happens, you get married, you have children, that’s all you’re told.” He stated in the interview that “the conversation is like, ‘Honestly, thank God we don’t have children,'” more than anything else. “We are free to do as we please.” “We are living our best lives,” as quoted in a report by Trending.

“We are smarter than ever, we know ourselves better than ever, we can work together, communicate, and care for each other at a level that has never been possible before, and we can live a lifestyle together that has never been possible before. And we don’t have to raise a child, which the world doesn’t need right now, so we can just do that,” Rogen said.

How does Seth Rogen respond to the backlash?

Now, in a recent interview with Esquire, Rogen is reaffirming the couple’s decision to forgo having children and responding to criticism of their decision.

They simply don’t want children, he said, and they should only have children if they truly want them. He added that the decision was influenced by seeing friends start families, some of whom are extremely content and happy, while others appear to regret not giving it more careful consideration.

Rogen gave a strong explanation of his views when he was questioned about the idea that the couple might be at risk of not having someone to care for him and Miller as they get older if they choose not to have children.

He said that creating a human being so that someone can look after you is selfish and that just because you have a child doesn’t mean that person will.

It is evident that the couple’s decision to forgo having children has stood the test of time and is independent of other people’s perceptions.

FAQs

Why doesn’t Seth Rogen want children?

He and his wife never had the desire. He believes that people should only have children if they really want them.



How does Seth Rogen react to criticism about being childless?

He shrugs it off, saying their decision works for them and wonders why anyone would want more of someone they ostensibly dislike.

