Billionaire developer Rick Caruso strongly criticized Mayor Karen Bass’ leadership during the Palisades fire and hasn’t ruled out challenging her in next year’s election.

Bass’ allies, meanwhile, have taken aim at Caruso, painting him as one of several wealthy right-wingers who weaponized the Jan. 7 blaze and spread misinformation about the mayor.

But on Thursday, all of that drama was put on pause. The one-time political adversaries — Bass soundly defeated Caruso in 2022 — appeared together on a sun-drenched corner in the Palisades to tout a plan to rebuild the local city-owned recreation center.

Private donations from Caruso’s philanthropic group Steadfast LA will help pay for the roughly $30 million redesign of the Palisades Recreation Center on Alma Real Drive, which was damaged in the fire. The sprawling center had tennis courts, basketball court, a playground and more, and was a popular neighborhood gathering place.

In separate interviews at the event, reporters asked Bass and Caruso about their relationship. Caruso said he believed it was the first time they had appeared in public together since they were opponents in the 2022 election.

Bass glossed over questions about Caruso’s past criticisms of her, saying the “goal is restoring and healing this community.”

“It is appropriate for us to come together in a public-private partnership — that’s the best way to get things done,” Bass said. “Government can’t do everything on its own.”

Another major donor for the recreation center rebuilding is L.A. Strong Sports, a group started by Lakers coach JJ Redick, a Palisades resident who coached a youth basketball team at the center. Redick, who also appeared at Thursday’s event, said the rebuilt recreation center will be “the cornerstone of this community.”

Still, the joint Bass-Caruso appearance garnered the most attention, given their rocky history.

On X, user @therealValverde wrote: “That’s cool, JJ Redick helped bring Karen Bass and Rick Caruso together!”

Caruso spent more than $100 million of his own money on his mayoral bid but lost to Bass by nearly 10 points. In the Palisades, he earned more votes than Bass.

Since then, he hasn’t ruled out another political run, including for governor.

After the fire broke out, he appeared on Fox 11, calling the lack of water coming out of fire hydrants “an absolute mismanagement by the city.” He also pointed to Bass’ absence — the mayor was in Ghana on a diplomatic trip.

Since then, Caruso has used social media to call for an independent investigation into the fire and to continue to needle Bass. Last month, he accused her of using the word “nuisance” to describe destroyed homes.

Bass’ allies have argued that she’s under attack from “wealthy oligarchs,” including Caruso and Nicole Shanahan, a Trump supporter who is helping bankroll a campaign to recall her. (Caruso opposes the recall effort.)

At the Thursday event, Caruso said he’s friends with Bass and that they’ve known each other for 30 years. He said he visited Bass at City Hall about six months after the 2022 election.

Given his recent attacks on Bass’ leadership, Caruso was asked what he thinks of her work so far.

“I think she’s trying. I would like to see, and I know the residents would like to see, more happen,” he said.

More broadly, he said, the city needs to put pressure on commercial building owners to clear out fire debris that remains on their properties.

For her part, Bass said the city is on pace for one of the fastest fire recoveries ever in California. Compared to the Woolsey and Camp fires, “we are months and months ahead,” she said.

More than a dozen Palisades residents, including Jessica Rogers, president of the Pacific Palisades Residents Assn., attended Thursday’s event. Rogers approached Caruso and thanked him for appearing next to Bass, urging him to continue his relationship with the city.

“It is so important for our community to see you stand in line with the mayor and work together as a team,” she said.