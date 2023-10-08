Classroom Teaching Materials by TeachThought

Curricula: Setting The Purpose Of Reading

by Jenessa McCulloch

Description

Setting the purpose for reading is crucial as it provides focus and direction, guiding readers to engage actively with the text.

This standards-based and purpose-driven approach enhances comprehension by encouraging readers to seek specific information, make connections, and maintain a vested interest in the material.

Key Features:

1. Printable Resources: Included are full-page and half-page printouts, making it easy to customize materials for your class. These versatile resources are perfect for reinforcing comprehension skills and can be tailored to suit your teaching style.

2. Bookmarks: Keep your students on track with our specially designed bookmarks. They are handy reminders of the strategies and techniques to use before, during, and after reading.

3. Anchor Charts: Our visually appealing anchor charts are visual aids for co-constructing meaning. They help students easily grasp complex concepts and are ideal for collaborative learning environments.

4. Doodle Note Templates: Spark creativity and engagement with our doodle note templates. These unique worksheets allow students to visualize their comprehension in an artistic way, promoting deeper understanding.

5. Interactive Notebook Templates: Foster interactive learning with our interactive notebook templates. These templates encourage students to actively participate in their reading comprehension journey, creating a more dynamic and memorable learning experience.

Common Cores State Standards Alignment:

3rd Grade – RL.3.6, RI.3.6

4th Grade – RL.4.6, RI.4.6

5th Grade – RL.5.6, RI.5.6

6th Grade – RL.6.6, RI.6.6