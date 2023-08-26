Around 100 firefighters and 15 fire engines tackled the blaze which broke out at a seven-storey business centre, which also has flats, in Fairfield Road, Bow, east London, after 6pm on Friday.

The force said on X, formerly Twitter, that no-one was reported to have been injured in the fire but “a number of homes towards the top of the building have been severely damaged”.

In a statement, the LFB added a large part of the building’s roof and half of the flats on the fifth and sixth floors had also been damaged.

A spokesperson for the brigade said one fire engine remained at the scene on Saturday after crews checked for outstanding hotspots throughout the night.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.