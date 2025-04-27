A number of people have been killed and multiple others injured in Vancouver after a driver drove into a crowd at a Filipino street festival in the western Canadian city, police say.

Police said the incident happened shortly after 8:00 pm Saturday (0300 GMT Sunday) in the city’s Sunset on Fraser neighbourhood and the driver has been taken into custody.

Vancouver’s Mayor Ken Sim said, “I am shocked and deeply saddened by the horrific incident at today’s Lapu Lapu Day event.”

The festival commemorates a Filipino anti-colonial leader from the 16th century.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected and with Vancouver’s Filipino community during this incredibly difficult time,” Sim wrote.

More to come…