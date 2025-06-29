Thinking about dipping your toes in the water during the last weekend in June? Maybe don’t. Several beaches in King County have high levels of bacteria.

As of Saturday, there was toxic algae reported at Green Lake’s West Beach, according to Public Health — Seattle & King County. There were also high bacteria levels at the Lake Washington beaches listed below:

Houghton Beach

Madison Park Beach

Madrona Beach

Matthews Beach

Mount Baker Beach

King County’s public health department tests public beaches weekly for bacteria and algae blooms.

“We test for bacteria, which tells us whether there is poop in the water from people, pets or wildlife. And at many beaches, we also test for toxic algae,” the department’s website reads. “Poop or toxic algae can make people sick from swimming or playing in the water.”

Still itching to get your feet wet? You can find more information on safer water for swimming at https://kingcounty.gov/en/dept/dnrp/nature-recreation/parks-recreation/king-county-parks

Beware, despite warm weather, many rivers and lakes are still frigid around Western Washington.