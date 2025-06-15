Several Israelis remain trapped under the rubble of a building in central Israel that was hit during Iran’s overnight missile attack, Haaretz reported, quoting an unnamed source from Israel’s Home Front Command.

The report stated that rescue teams, comprising personnel from the Home Front Command and special army units, are working to rescue those trapped.

Haaretz added that there is a risk that the damaged building could collapse.

According to the Israeli army, it is estimated that it will take at least a day to complete searches in Bat Yam, south of Tel Aviv. The area was struck during the Iranian missile barrage, which killed at least six people, injured hundreds, and left many missing.