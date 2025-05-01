A severe sandstorm has hit the Gaza Strip today exacerbating Palestinian suffering as winds tear through thousands of tents that have provided temporary refuge to them since Israel started its war, Al Jazeera Arabic reported on Wednesday. An ongoing humanitarian blockade by Israel since March 2 means that civilians are being subject to famine-like conditions as food has largely run out.

Meanwhile, wildfires have torn through the hills outside Jerusalem causing roads to be closed and communities to be evacuated.