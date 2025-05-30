Much of the South and Eastern parts of the country are bracing for severe storms, while the West is expected to see dangerously high temperatures.

Heavy rain will sweep through Kentucky up to southern New York, the National Weather Service said in a post Friday on X. The wet weather is expected to bring flash flooding.

In a Friday morning post on X, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said officials were responding to reports of a possible tornado in Washington County. He said “this level of severe weather” was not expected.

Eastern and southeastern parts of the state are expected to see severe weather throughout the day.

“Please be alert this morning and stay safe,” the governor said.

In Henry County, Georgia, forecasters warned Friday of damaging wind gusts, hail and possible tornadoes.

On Thursday afternoon, a tornado ripped through the Laurel Creek subdivision in Henry County, NBC affiliate WXIA of Atlanta reported. At least 13 structures were damaged, and the 18-year-old son of “The Wire” actor Tray Chaney was severely injured.

Chaney said his son was thrown “300 feet out of his room” by the tornado.

“I was sitting on my bed and I heard the wind, I felt everything,” he said in an Instagram video, panning the camera to show the remains of his flattened house.

Chaney said he had just left the hospital and was going back to see his son in the intensive care unit.

“Thank God I’m still living. I survived the tornado,” he said, crying. “I’m doing a video to let you know, cherish life, cherish life as much as you can. … I wish I could replace the pain with my son, I wish he was the one doing the video and I was the one still in ICU.”

Meanwhile, dangerously hot temperatures are expected in California and southern Nevada, the NWS said.

“Significant warming today with an elevated risk for heat illness. Cooler but more humid over the weekend as tropical moisture moves over the region, also bringing a chance for showers or thunderstorms,” the NWS stated in its forecast discussion Friday morning.

Near-normal temperatures are expected Monday and Tuesday, according to the NWS.