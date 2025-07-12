Severe thunderstorms are taking aim at the Midwest over the weekend, while the South is at risk of more flash flooding.

Storms have already been rumbling through parts of the Midwest through Friday night, including Iowa, northern Missouri and Illinois. The widespread thunderstorms are expected to persist across much of the central U.S. this weekend, bringing a slight risk of severe weather Saturday afternoon that will affect 19 million people from eastern Michigan to northern Kentucky. Consistent rainfall is also forecast for the eastern U.S.

Detroit, Indianapolis and Cincinnati are included in Saturday’s risk for damaging wind gusts. Quarter-sized hail and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. At least one tornado was reported Friday afternoon in Iowa.

“In addition, the plentiful moisture will lead to locally heavy downpours and the risk for isolated flash flooding both here as well as across portions of the Carolinas/Mid-Atlantic northward into Upstate New York/western New England,” the National Weather Service said in an advisory on Saturday.

Storms already “caused property damage and flooding” to Davenport, Iowa, on Friday night, according to a statement from the city. Local police and fire departments have been responding to the rain event and are urging residents to stay home if it is safe to do so and not drive through flooded streets.

A video posted to social media showed an ominous shelf cloud, which are associated with damaging winds, in Woodhull, northwest Illinois.

More flooding for the South

Meanwhile, heavy rain has returned to the Southern Plains, where parts of central Texas have already been devastated by dangerous flash flooding that claimed over 100 lives.

This front will stall over the Southern Plains this weekend, keeping scattered thunderstorms in the forecast through Sunday across New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas and Arkansas. Around 17 million in this region are under flood alerts, including Dallas, San Antonio, Kerrville and Wichita Falls in Texas, Oklahoma City and Tulsa in Oklahoma, and Ruidoso, New Mexico.

Rainfall totals will generally range from 1 to 5 inches, with up to 8 inches possible, through the weekend. Local burn scars, especially in Ruidoso, will be extremely vulnerable to additional flash flooding. Rainfall rates in this area could exceed 2 to 3 inches per hour.

Heat in the West

Around 14 million throughout the Western third of the country and western New York are included in heat alerts this weekend.

In the West, watches stretch from parts of Washington through the Grand Canyon. Spokane, Washington; Reno, Nevada; and Bakersfield and Fresno, California, are included in these alerts, with some in effect through Monday. Highs will generally range 10 to 20 degrees above average, with temperatures maxing out in the 100s to 110s. A few weekend records will be threatened in Reno and Phoenix, and in Eugene and Medford, Oregon.

Heat alerts are also in effect Saturday afternoon for parts of western New York including Syracuse and Binghamton. Temperatures are about 5 to 15 degrees above average in this region, with afternoon heat indexes topping 95 to 100 degrees.

Air quality and wildfires

Air quality alerts are in effect Saturday afternoon for all of Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan and parts of Colorado due to wildfires.

Smoke from large fires in central Canada continues to spill over the border this weekend, producing poor air quality across the Upper Midwest. Minneapolis and Duluth, Minnesota; Green Bay and Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and Detroit are included in these alerts through Monday.

In the Southwest, the White Sage Fire continues to burn in northern Arizona. As of the last report, it has burned about 10,973 acres and is 0% contained. Temperatures near the fire will soar into the triple digits Saturday afternoon, with breezy winds up to 25 mph.

Smoke from this wildfire is pushing into parts of southwest Colorado, with air quality alerts in effect for Durango and Telluride.