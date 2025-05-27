IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
A look at summer travel deals
01:46
Now Playing
Severe weather threatens 12 million during Memorial Day travel
01:44
UP NEXT
A Memorial Day homecoming decades in the making
01:56
Car collides with pedestrians celebrating in Liverpool
01:37
Group searches for remains of Americans killed by ISIS
01:58
Manhunt underway for Arkansas inmate
01:22
After deadly Ukraine strikes, Trump says Putin has gone ‘absolutely crazy’
01:20
New details in crypto kidnapping case
01:01
Trump marks Memorial Day and lashes out at Harvard
02:29
Inside specialized Marine unit dedicated to honoring fallen troops
02:15
1 hospitalized after fuel tanker crash on Florida highway
01:21
National parks brace for influx of summer visitors
01:38
Minneapolis commemorates 5 years since George Floyd’s death
01:46
Trump extends deadline on E.U. amid tariff threat
01:27
New questions over alleged kidnapping, torture plot in New York City
01:54
Severe weather threatens Memorial Day travel rush
01:39
American charged with plotting to bomb U.S. Embassy office in Israel
01:33
Good News: School resource officer honored with surprise student assembly
03:38
Investigators detail final moments before San Diego small plane crash
01:35
Humanitarian aid enters Gaza after 11-week blockade
01:35
Nightly News
A look at summer travel deals
01:46
Now Playing
Severe weather threatens 12 million during Memorial Day travel
01:44
UP NEXT
A Memorial Day homecoming decades in the making
01:56
Car collides with pedestrians celebrating in Liverpool
01:37
Group searches for remains of Americans killed by ISIS
01:58
Manhunt underway for Arkansas inmate
01:22
NBC News NOW
Nightly News Netcast
Nightly News
Nightly News
Nightly News
Nightly News
Play All