Before playing David Rose opposite his father Eugene Levy in beautiful Canadian comedy Schitt’s Creek, Dan Levy was an MTV Canada host on various titles, and co-presenter of the Canadian version of The Great British Bake-Off. He’ll soon be heard voicing an animated angel opposite David Tennant and Glenn Close in new comedy Standing By, and has another self-penned project Good Grief in the pipeline, but the details on that one are currently under wraps.

Thaddea Graham as “O”

O puts a spanner in the works for Otis on his first day at Cavendish College, when he discovers she already runs a successful sex therapy clinic on campus, and the two have to battle it out to become the school’s official sexpert. She’s also an unwelcome blast from the past for Ruby, who was a victim of her bullying back in primary school.

You’ll recognise Thaddea Graham as Bel in Doctor Who, whom we met searching for her partner Vinder during the Flux mini-series, as well as playing Viv in BBC Three comedy-horror series Wreck, and the lead in Netflix’s short-lived Sherlock-adjacent fantasy series The Irregulars.

Anthony Lexa as Abbi

Anthony Lexa is a singer making her acting debut as Abbi, who might be the Queen Bee of Cavendish College, but is far from a typical “It girl”, ruling the roost with kindness instead of cruelty and imposing a “no gossip” policy around the school. She bonds with Eric over their shared Christian faith, although she’s been estranged from her Church since her transition.

Felix Mufti as Roman

Newcomer Felix Mufti is Roman, Abbi’s boyfriend, and together they’re Cavendish College’s power couple. Roman’s supportive family helped pay for gender-affirming surgery, and we see the difference this makes for him as a comfortable, kind and assured transmasc youth compared to young people without the means to access this kind of healthcare.

Alexandra James as Aisha

Along with Abbi and Roman, Aisha leads the popular friendship group The Coven at Cavendish College. She’s effervescent, loves a sneaky gossip, and obsessed with astrology, but although she’s deaf she struggles to ask for the assistance and resources she’s entitled to.