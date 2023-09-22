Legendary British punk rockers The Sex Pistols are getting a new documentary, this time based on the memoir by one of its original bandmembers.

I Was a Teenage Sex Pistol, adapted from the tell-all 1990 novel by bassist Glen Matlock, is being developed, with VMI Worldwide producing

The film will follow Matlock’s journey as a Pistols founding member and a musician who wrote 10 of the 12 iconic tracks on their only studio album, Never Mind the Bollocks, provided bass and backing vocals on “Anarchy in the U.K.” and then left in 1977. As the description goes, the doc will chart the “Pistols’ rise to global infamy with an honest, insightful account of a group of malcontents, determined to change the music business and to attack hypocrisy and stale conventions in society at large.”

In his book, Matlock describes the mind-set of the U.K. in the early ’70s and divulges a mine of information, including details surrounding the “lost” original Sex Pistol Wally Nightingale, guitarist Steve Jones’ thievery, the search for a singer, the exploding punk scene and a bleak backdrop providing a contrast to the excitement and energy of band manager Malcolm McLaren’s shop. The bass player’s contributions to The Sex Pistols have been downplayed over the years, especially by Jones, although drummer Paul Cook later asserted that Matlock had indeed written most of the songs on Never Mind the Bollocks. Even the terms of Matlock’s departure from the band have been disputed, McLaren falsely stating at the time that he was “thrown out” for liking The Beatles. In I Was a Teenage Sex Pistol, he claims he left of his own volition as he was “sick of all the bullshit.”

As well as detailing the contents of the memoir, the documentary is set to contain never-been-told truths about the Pistols from the bandmembers and exclusive interviews with rock ‘n’ roll legends from the era.

I Was a Teenage Sex Pistol will be directed by Andre Relis (Randy Rhoads: Reflections of a Guitar Icon, NWA & Eazy-E:Kings of Compton) and Nick Mead (Clarence Clemons: Who Do I Think I Am?). The film will be produced by Matlock, Jessica Bennett (Darkness of Man, The Price We Pay) and Nick Mead, with Stephen Nemeth (Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, Dogtown and Z-Boys) serving as executive producer.

“I have followed the Sex Pistols for years and I really enjoyed Glen’s book. He gets into the early years of the Pistols and how they shaped rock and punk during that era.” said Relis, who also serves as CEO of VMI Worldwide.

“In the landscape that is music, music that has changed the world, The Sex Pistols created a revolution,” said Mead, co-director. “They made one album, and Glen Matlock wrote the songs that defined that revolution. The time has come to tell his story.”

Added Matlock: “Being a teenager in the Sex Pistols was a life changing experience. I am thrilled to share the stories from my book in this documentary with the backing of this talented group of filmmakers.”

VMI is handling worldwide sales on the film.