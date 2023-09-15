Oakland Park, FL –

Sexyy Red has released a statement about the deadly shooting that took place near where she was filming a music video.

According to Local 10, one person was killed and another was injured on Thursday night (September 14) after gunfire erupted near the Oakland Park Flea Market Mall in Florida.

The shooting was reported just before 8 p.m. near the intersection of Northwest 31st Avenue and Oakland Park Boulevard.

Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis said deputies arrived to find two people suffering apparent gunshot wounds, with one pronounced dead at the scene and the other taken to a local hospital.

Not far from where the incident happened, Sexyy Red and Sukihana were filming a music video.

St. Louis police said detectives were working to determine whether the shooting was connected to the video shoot.

In the early hours of Friday morning (September 15), Sexyy Red addressed the incident on social media, sending her condolences to the victims while clarifying the shooting didn’t technically take place on her video set.

“I send my condolences to the family of the man who lost his life and prayers up for the person who was wounded,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “But I gotta address the rumors that it happened at my video shoot bc shit is not true, at all.”

Sexyy Red sends condolences and clarifies rumors following the shooting that took place . It wasn’t on her set pic.twitter.com/CbTaAks3Vy — 𝕊𝔸𝕄𝕀 ☆ 💙 𝒫𝐹𝟤 (@yoncesprint_) September 15, 2023

She continued: “To be clear it happened at a gas station across the street from my video set. Florida Highway Patrol and Broward County Sheriff confirmed that the shooting wasn’t on my set.

“[I’m] secure and thanks to my production team getting all the paperwork right and working with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to hire off-duty’s to make sure everyone was safe. We finished the shoot at a different location and everyone from our set went home safely. Period.

“I’m just trying to work hard, make good music, connect with my fans. Please don’t try to twist narratives and put this on a bitch.”

Sexyy Redd was shooting the video for her upcoming single “Shake Ya Dreadz,” which is already being heavily used across TikTok.

No arrests were confirmed by authorities, but deputies were reportedly seen taking two people into custody near the intersection of Broward Boulevard and Northwest 27th Avenue.