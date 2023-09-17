Sexyy Red is the inaugural leader of Billboard and TikTok’s joint Top 50 chart that was just launched.

Over the last few years, the social media platform has become one of the primary sources for music consumption and promotion. In light of this, Billboard will now tally its most viewed singles across the United States and project it weekly on a new list called “TikTok Billboard Top 50.”

The week of September 11–17 marks the chart’s first cycle, and Sexyy Red has bagged the top spot with her song, “SkeeYee.” Right behind her is Doja Cat’s “Paint the Town Red,” which is also among the most successful releases of 2023, as well as Taylor Swift‘s “August.”

Check out the first class of chart toppers on the TikTok Top 50:

Sexyy Red first artist ever to top TikTok & Billboard’s newly launched Top 50 charthttps://t.co/52WCdDsvQrpic.twitter.com/QmI6UOKDMX — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) September 16, 2023

In other news, Sexyy Red has released a statement about the deadly shooting that took place near the site of her video shoot earlier this week. According to Local 10, one person was killed and another was injured after gunfire erupted near the Oakland Park Flea Market Mall in Florida.

The shooting was reported just before 8 p.m. on Thursday night (September 14) near the intersection of Northwest 31st Avenue and Oakland Park Boulevard.

Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis said deputies arrived to find two people suffering apparent gunshot wounds, with one pronounced dead at the scene and the other taken to a local hospital. Not far from where the incident occured, Sexyy Red and Sukihana were filming a music video.

The following morning, Sexyy Red addressed the incident on social media, sending her condolences to the victims while clarifying the shooting didn’t technically take place on her video set.

“I send my condolences to the family of the man who lost his life and prayers up for the person who was wounded,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “But I gotta address the rumors that it happened at my video shoot bc shit is not true, at all.”

She continued: “To be clear it happened at a gas station across the street from my video set. Florida Highway Patrol and Broward County Sheriff confirmed that the shooting wasn’t on my set.

“[I’m] secure and thanks to my production team getting all the paperwork right and working with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to hire off-duty’s to make sure everyone was safe. We finished the shoot at a different location and everyone from our set went home safely. Period.