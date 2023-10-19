New York, NY –

Sexyy Red isn’t letting pregnancy get in the way of her having a good time on stage — but not everybody shares her enthusiasm.

The “Pound Town” rapper caused a stir on Wednesday (October 18) when footage of her twerking during a show went viral on social media. The concert, held at New York City’s Terminal 5 the previous night, was part of her Hood Hottest Princess Tour.

One video showed Sexyy doing the splits and vigorously twerking, as well as bending over while stood up and shaking her ass for the crowd. Her growing baby bump was on full display, with the rapper wearing only a skimpy bikini top and denim hot pants.

While the NYC crowd appeared to lap it up, chanting, “Go Sexyy!” as she strutted her stuff, others felt differently — and proceeded to slam the St. Louis native for twerking while pregnant.

“Imagine this being yo momma [crying face emoji],” wrote one critic on Akademiks‘ Instagram page, while another said: “She should be ashamed of herself.”

Someone else expressed concern for the wellbeing of her unborn child by writing: “That baby bouta come out sounding like doodlebob from all that shaking.”

Sexyy Red wasn’t without her supporters, though, as one person argued: “Realistically tho, she suppose to stop being an artist and stop making money just because she pregnant?”

Check out the video below:

Sexyy Red announced her pregnancy last week by sharing a photo of her stood next to SZA backstage at the singer’s SOS Tour stop in St. Louis, with her pregnant bully peeking out from behind a cut-out dress.

“Team boy or team girl [smiling face with hearts emoji],” she wrote in her caption, teasing the baby’s yet-to-be-revealed gender. The identity of the baby’s father has also yet to be made public.

Soon after, the 25-year-old reassured fans that her Hood Hottest Princess Tour will still go ahead as planned despite her pregnancy.

In response to a follower who wrote to her on X: “girl I gotta see you on tour in a couple of days?????? Congratulations but what,” Sexyy replied: “We still gon make some noise wtf.”

The 30-date trek — Sexyy’s first headlining tour — kicked off in Boston on Monday (October 16) and will continue this week with shows in Baltimore, Philadelphia and Norfolk

The roadshow wraps up on November 29 in San Francisco, but not before invading Detroit, St. Louis, Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas and Los Angeles, among other cities.

Sexxy Red previously opened for Drake and 21 Savage on their blockbuster It’s All a Blur Tour this past summer. She also snagged a feature on Drizzy’s latest album For All the Dogs, co-starring on “Rich Baby Daddy” alongside SZA.