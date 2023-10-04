Sexyy Red has revealed that she’s a huge fan of former president Donald Trump — but her comments haven’t gone down well on social media.

The St. Louis rapper talked about her affinity for Trump during an interview on comedian Theo Von’s This Past Weekend podcast, where she claimed that the hood loves Trump due to him freeing Black people from prison and providing stimulus checks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I like Trump,” she said. “Yeah, they support him in the hood. At first I don’t think people was fucking with him. They thought he was racist, saying little shit against women.

“But once he started getting Black people out of jail and giving people that free money. Aww baby, we love Trump. We need him back in office. We need him back because, baby, them checks. Them stimulus checks. Trump, we miss you.”

She added: “I love Trump. He funny to me. I used to be watching him talking to people. He used to be calling people fat. He just bold. He funny. We need people like him.”

Sexyy Red swiftly received backlash on social media for her outspoken support of Donald Trump, whose presidency was plagued by accusations of racism, misogyny and election interference. In August he was indicted for alleged attempts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state of Georgia.

“Clearly some people don’t know how the stimulus checks worked, who’s money it actually was/is and how it go distributed… People believe anything,” Hot 97 and Apple Music’s Ebro Darden wrote on X.

Another person said: “Disappointed to see this, she can’t be my fave new rapper no more. But she is right, them stimulus checks was kinda all it took for a lot of ppl to hop on the Trump train smh.”

“Damn Poundtown is in a red state?” another X user joked, referencing Sexyy Red’s breakout hit “Pound Town.”

Another referenced her “SkeeYee” single by writing: “I’ve skee’d my last yee, I fear.”

The controversy comes shortly before Sexyy Red is set to embark on her first headlining tour, the Hood Hottest Princess Tour.

The 20-city run kicks off on October 16 in Boston, and makes stops across the U.S. in Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles and more before wrapping up in San Francisco on November 29.

Sexyy is far from the only Trump supporter in Hip Hop, with Kanye West, Kodak Black and Benny The Butcher having also previously aligned themselves with him.