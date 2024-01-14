Sexyy Red has been gearing up for new motherhood, and showing the world yet another side of herself with a cash-themed maternity photo shoot.

The “Pound Town” rapper took to Instagram on Saturday (January 13) to upload a series of photos that proudly and prominently featured her growing baby bump.

She was dressed in a pink kimono wrapped in a bow, invoking a geisha-type look and, in couple of shots, made her fan out of money.

“Loading…baby #maternityshoot,” she wrote in the caption.

This isn’t the first maternity shoot that Sexyy Red has shared with her fans.

In a since-deleted post on Instagram on Thursday (January 11), the “Pound Town” rapper uploaded pictures from a maternity photoshoot featuring her and an unnamed man canoodling as they await the birth of their child.

The man’s face was blurred out, although she referred to him in the caption as her “bd.” The St. Louis native also uploaded solo pictures from the same photoshoot.

It’s a sudden turn of events for Sexyy Red who last month released a fiery song called “Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad).”

She has also spoken about the steps she too to hide her pregnancy while on tour with both Drake and Moneybagg Yo.

The “SkeeYee” star recently told Billboard: “When nobody knew I was pregnant, I’d be in the back room like tryna suck my stomach in or wear clothes to show that I wasn’t pregnant.

“And I had to practice my breathing — like before I’d go on stage, I had to hold my stomach in and look at myself and be like, ‘Can they tell?’ Once I just was like, ‘Okay I can’t keep hiding it ’cause it hurt to just be on stage all day holding your stomach in.’ So I’m like, ‘Just forget about it.’”

She continued: “I was pregnant on the Drake tour and the Moneybagg tour but nobody knew. People started suspecting it on the Drake tour because there was videos and pictures of me coming out. That’s the only reason I was hiding it because I just wanted me and my family and friends to know.”