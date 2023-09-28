Sexyy Red is leading the soundtrack to the forthcoming second season of Issa Rae’s HBO show Rap Sh!t with a raunchy new single titled “No Panties.”

Rap Sh!t Season 2: The Mixtape will arrive on November 3 via Issa’s Raedio imprint and Def Jam ahead of the season premiere on November 9. On “No Panties,” the St. Louis rapper sets the tone with lyrics very true to her style.

“I ain’t got no panties on, gotta let this coochie breathe/Bend that shit over, touch them toes, grab your knees/Let that n-gga know just to see it, it’s a fee, got him spendin’ all his cheese/I ain’t got no panties on, gotta let this coochie breathe!” she raps.

In a statement via press release, Sexyy Red said of the song: “I’m happy that I got to work on ‘No Panties’ for Rap Sh!t. It’s just me having fun on the beat and talking my shit. It’s just like the show: The rap girls running this shit.”

Listen to the new track below.

In addition to Sexyy Red’s “No Panties,” the soundtrack will be a mix of original music created for the series and performed by lead characters Shawna (played by Aida Osman) and Mia (KaMillion) as well as new songs from Rico Nasty, Kali and more. Guapdad 4000, who appeared in season one, has writing credits on the project.

The show centers around two Miami high school girls (Osman and KaMillion) that are friends who decide to fully pursue a rap career. The premise is loosely based on the formation of City Girls, who are also both on board as executive producers.

As the executive producer of Rap Sh!t, Issa Rae has admitted that the series features some personal storylines from her life growing up as she wanted to break into Hip Hop as a rapper. However, she won’t appear on the show at all, despite her personal connections to the story.

Originally scheduled to drop on HBO’s streaming app Max on August 10, the season 2 premiere was pushed to November due to the Hollywood strike that ended for writers (WGA) on Wednesday (September 27). However, the actors (SAG-AFTRA) remain on strike as of this writing.

Under the guidelines of the striking SAG-AFTRA members, actors aren’t allowed to do any sort of promotions for their projects, including “press tours, personal appearances, interviews, ComiCon/conventions/fan expos, for your consideration events, awards shows, junkets, podcasts, social media, panels or premieres/screenings.” While no official date for SAG-AFTRA leaders and AMPTP leaders (aka Hollywood) to meet has been set, it is rumored that a deal could soon follow.