Sexyy Red has once again made headlines for something other than her music — and this time, it’s because more intimate bedroom photos have been leaked.

In undated photos that have gone viral as of Friday (October 13), the St. Louis native can be seen licking on, and sucking on, the toes of an unnamed man.

The leak comes just days after other intimate content of the “Pound Town” hitmaker had gone viral on social media.

The pictures can be viewed here.

Earlier this month, Sexyy Red caused quite the online stir when a sex tape of hers surfaced online. Bizarrely, it appeared she uploaded the footage to her own Instagram Stories. It was deleted soon after — but not before sparking shock and outrage on social media.

“Sexyy red posted WHAT on her story??” one X user wrote in disbelief, while another said: “Sexyy Red is reminding us that Jesus is coming back soon, cus who TF does this?”

Sexyy Red addressed the commotion herself the following day, with her statement suggesting that her account was hacked. “I’m so heartbroken anybody that kno me knows I wouldn’t do no goofy sht like that [broken heart emoji] [teary face emoji],” she wrote on X.

Following the drama, Sexyy Red addressed the confusion surrounding the color of her “coochie.”

The St. Louis native famously rapped about her “coochie pink” and “bootyhole brown” on her breakout hit “Pound Town,” but some called her out for what they deemed distorting the truth after the NSFW footage surfaced online.

The “SkeeYee” rapper clapped back at the haters on Sunday (October 8) while relaxing in her robe and bonnet in a video posted to Twitter.

“Why do I see dumbass lil’ kids talking bout my coochie not pink? I’m brown — why would the outside of my coochie be pink? It’s how I know y’all don’t get no ass. Nothing,” she said.

“Why would the fuck of my outside my coochie be pink? Not that y’all thinking that, that’s sick. No, the outside is not pink, dumbass. If you get some coochie and you see what the fuck going on, you gon’ see what I’m saying. Common sense.”