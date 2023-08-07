Sexxy Red has shocked fans with a bizarre Instagram post poking fun at her STD diagnosis past.

The “Pound Town” rapper took to social media on Sunday (August 6) flexing stacks of cash in a sleek black skirt where she captioned the post with the jarring bar.

“I heard you want ah STUD I got the STD all I need is U,” she wrote.

The St. Louis native’s followers ignored the photo slide show and flooded her comments regarding her wild caption choice. 2 Chainz, Bfb Da Packman, Lakeyah, Saucy Santana, Baby Tate and more chimed in.

“I got yal shook up in des comments calm zown,” Sexyy Red replied while recognizing the chaos she caused.

Find the post below:

Back in June, Sexyy Red revealed she was diagnosed with chlamydia not once but twice in the past.

“Damn this n-gga burnt me/Pussy like a cig,” Red rapped on a track that Angela Yee asked for an explanation on.

“They act like this shit not going on in the world,” she replied. “I had chlamydia before twice. This is what happened. Me and my n-gga was together, and we broke up ‘cause he was cheating on me.

“Then I went and did me, and he did him. And then we missed each other, came back together. [And] something wasn’t right.”

She continued: “We both was like, ‘What the fuck is that smell?’ And we want to the doctor together and yup… We still don’t know who did it.”

Meanwhile, Sexyy Red continues to level-up in her career as “Pound Town,” which received a remix from Nicki Minaj, holds strong on the Billboard Hot 100 for an eighth week where it sits at No. 74 on last week’s chart.

Red went viral over the weekend when she snapped at a DJ for cutting off her music as she was mid-performance at a pool party in Houston.

“Why you turn it off, n-gga? Yo, run that shit back,” she asked while performing “Hellcat SRTs.” “You turned off my favorite part. Don’t turn my shit off again, n-gga.”