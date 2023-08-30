Sexyy Red has vehemently declared that she dislikes when people on social media say that she looks like Young Thug himself.

During an interview with comedian Funny Marco as part of his Open Thoughts series on Tuesday (August 30), the “Pound Town” artist shared her disdain for the unflattering comparisons to Thugger in a comical yet serious fashion.

“I hate when they say I look like Young Thug ’cause no the fuck we do not look alike,” she said when asked if she has “got into it” with fans online.

The interview then cut to a hilarious side-by-side image of both rappers, who were coincidentally wearing black-framed glasses with their face tattoos and piercings on show.

Sexyy Red revealed that people were making the comparisons even before she shot to fame, “but now it’s worse.”

Check out the interview below:

While Sexyy Red might hate being compared to the YSL boss, she had no problem turning up at a frat party at UCLA last week.

The unlikely link-up happened when student (and popular singer-songwriter) Nick Nayersina brought the St. Louis rapper through the Lambda Chi Alpha house on campus.

In clips posted to Nayersina’s Instagram page, Red can be seen performing her breakout hit “Pound Town” during a wild show that included her signature twerking.

“We shut it down,” Nayersina wrote in the caption with a fire emoji and a champagne emoji.

Meanwhile, Sexyy Red is gearing up to hit the road for her first-ever headlining tour this fall. Dubbed the Hood Hottest Princess Tour, the trek will follow Red’s current run as a supporting act on Drake and 21 Savage’s It’s All a Blur Tour.

The 20-city trek kicks off on October 16 in Boston, making stops across the U.S. in Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles and more before wrapping up on November 29 in San Francisco. Tickets are available now here.

Sexyy Red has quickly become one of the hottest stars in the Hip Hop game thanks to the viral success of the Tay Keith-produced “Pound Town” — but, as she recently told HipHopDX, her team wasn’t always sure that this would be the case.

“I was in the studio, and I showed it to my team, and they were like, ‘This ain’t it,’” she told DX at the 2023 BET Awards earlier this year. “I said this is the one! This the one! I’m telling you!”

She continued: “I knew. I said, ‘We doin’ this, because we like the song.’ And it’s my stuff. My fans love me for being me. I’ma drop it.”