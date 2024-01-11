Sexyy Red had just gained popularity and was growing bigger by the moment when she was invited to open up for Drake on tour — and she tried to hide her pregnancy for as long as she could.
The “Pound Town” rapper is Billboard‘s newest cover star and she sat down with the publication for a video interview published on Tuesday (January 9) as part of the rollout. While discussing her pregnancy, Red admitted her attempts at hiding her baby bump hurt because she was holding her stomach in while performing.
“When nobody knew I was pregnant, I’d be in the back room like tryna suck my stomach in or wear clothes to show that I wasn’t pregnant,” she said. “And I had to practice my breathing — like before I’d go on stage, I had to hold my stomach in and look at myself and be like, ‘Can they tell?’ Once I just was like, okay I can’t keep hiding it ’cause it hurt to just be on stage all day holding your stomach in, so I’m like, just forget about it.”
She continued: “I was pregnant on the Drake tour and the Moneybagg [Yo] tour but nobody knew. People started suspecting it on the Drake tour because there was videos and pictures of me coming out. That’s the only reason I was hiding it because I just wanted me and my family and friends to know.”
You can watch the interview below:
“I cannot wait to have this baby, OMG,” she began. “It’s up!”
Her young son then popped into the live, smiling and hugging on his mama, and telling her how much he loved her — much to Red’s delight.
She continued: “Y’all, I’m getting so thick in these streets. When I drop, I’ma be a hoe for real. The new Sexyy Red? Super thick, super pretty, get money, you know…”
Sexyy Red — who earned Rookie of the Year at the 2023 HipHopDX Awards — had quite a successful year in 2023, with her most recent success coming off the strength of the remix to “Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad)” featuring Chief Keef.
In December, the duo released the alternate version of her latest single — produced by Tay Keith and DJ Meech — which was originally released as part of the extended edition of Hood Hottest Princess.
In addition to Sexyy Red’s catchy hook — “Fuck my baby dad, fuck my baby dad/ I’m a fine-ass bitch, I ain’t in the house sad” — the Chicago icon adds his flavor to the joint.
“Bae you know Chief So’ your daddy, come and grill your bitch ass/ I told bae, ‘You leave me, I’m puttin’ a round in your ass,‘” he raps.