Sexyy Red had just gained popularity and was growing bigger by the moment when she was invited to open up for Drake on tour — and she tried to hide her pregnancy for as long as she could.

The “Pound Town” rapper is Billboard‘s newest cover star and she sat down with the publication for a video interview published on Tuesday (January 9) as part of the rollout. While discussing her pregnancy, Red admitted her attempts at hiding her baby bump hurt because she was holding her stomach in while performing.

“When nobody knew I was pregnant, I’d be in the back room like tryna suck my stomach in or wear clothes to show that I wasn’t pregnant,” she said. “And I had to practice my breathing — like before I’d go on stage, I had to hold my stomach in and look at myself and be like, ‘Can they tell?’ Once I just was like, okay I can’t keep hiding it ’cause it hurt to just be on stage all day holding your stomach in, so I’m like, just forget about it.”

She continued: “I was pregnant on the Drake tour and the Moneybagg [Yo] tour but nobody knew. People started suspecting it on the Drake tour because there was videos and pictures of me coming out. That’s the only reason I was hiding it because I just wanted me and my family and friends to know.”

You can watch the interview below:

“I cannot wait to have this baby, OMG,” she began. “It’s up!”