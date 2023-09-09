Sexyy Red has let it be known that she isn’t amused by a caricature of her performing live that exaggerates her posture and forehead.

On Friday (September 8), an internet artist by the name SoLee Art posted a cartoon of the 25-year-old rapper and captioned it: “Guess this star.” Soon after, another Twitter user reposted the bizarre visual, which is when it caught Red’s attention.

“I know you fking lying [skull emoji],” the Missouri native wrote, sharing the image on Twitter.

The visual has since gone viral, with social media users clowning the subject across platforms. Among the countless people who have offered their thoughts on the bizarre animation was NBA shooting coach Chris Matthews, who commented on a Shade Room post about it: “Damn social media a wild damn place. This pic wild as shit”

Fan art takes on several different forms, some touching and others not so flattering. Occasionally, the effort is rewarded with a purchase.

JAY-Z is among those doing their part to help small business owners in real time as he recently copped paintings of Beyoncé by a young artist after seeing them on the news.

Artist Lauryn Michele appeared on NBC News in late July, showing off the canvases she brought with her to see Bey on night one of her double Renaissance World Tour stint at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. After catching the segment, Hov invited her back the next night, which was when he became the proud owner of not one but three beautiful paintings of his wife.

“POV: you were on the news and Jay-Z bought your paintings,” Lauryn wrote with a TikTok video of the experience soon after.

The clip shows her recording her news segment in the parking lot of the venue and then attending the performance later that night. She ended it with footage of her presenting JAY-Z with the paintings the following day.