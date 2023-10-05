Sexyy Red has met a ton of fellow artists since bursting onto the scene, but according to her, it’s been nothing but professionalism.

In a mukbang with popular YouTuber Zias that was posted on Sunday (October 1), the pair got into the conversation about whether any rapper has tried to take her to Pound Town. While Drake previously joked about her being his “rightful wife,” Red confirmed that no one has actually tried to date her – and she plans to keep it that way.

“I don’t want no [rapper in the industry],” she said. “It’s like, I done already met everybody. Not everybody, but I met hella people and I ain’t meet one n-gga that I’m just like, ‘Yeah, I’m on that.’ Like where I’m crushing. I might be a fan of your music but it ain’t like, ‘Ooh I’m crushing. Ooh I want him!’ Nah, nothing like that. They don’t even be trying to talk to me.”

She continued: “I don’t know what it be. I just told my friend, I said, ‘Damn, am I lame or something? I ain’t got no rappers.’ ‘Cause they do not be on it with me. They just be on some cool shit when they meet me. Because they be fucking with all the hoes but when they meet me, they just be on some, ‘Man, I fuck wit you.’ So I’ma leave it like that. I don’t want them looking at me no different.”

You can view the full interview below.

Sexyy Red was recently rumored to be linked to Boosie Badazz because of a mystery man in a bedroom photo she posted, but he quickly shut the rumors down.

The rumors started when the “Pound Town” hitmaker took to Instagram to share a photo of her legs in bed alongside someone wearing an ankle monitor.

“I like fckin wit drillaz… dread head killaz,” she wrote in the caption, referencing lyrics from her new song “Shake Yo Dreads.”

Boosie quickly took to X later that day to deny being the man in the picture, clarifying that he’s currently on vacation with his daughter.

“IM BLOCKING ALL U MFS N MY DM ASKING IS THAT ME ON DA PICTURE WITH SEXY RED,” he wrote. “YAll SEE THAT AINT MY ANKLE SIZE R COLOR.”

He added: “FIND SOMEONE ELSE TO PLAY WITH. IM ON VACATION WITH MY DAUGHTER.”

Fans speculated that Boosie Badazz was Sexyy Red’s snuggle partner due to the ankle monitor he’s been wearing in recent months.

The Baton Rouge native was released on bond in June after spending just over a week in jail on gun charges, including felony possession of a firearm and transporting firearms across highways.