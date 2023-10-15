Sexyy Red has gone on social media and hinted that she may be pregnant with her second child.

The raunchy St. Louis rapper took to Instagram on Saturday (October 14) to make the exciting announcement with SZA while backstage at a show.

She uploaded a carousel of photos of herself in a Black outfit that showed off what looks like a growing baby bump.

“Team boy or team girl [smiling face with hearts emoji],” she said in her caption.

But prior to the baby bump photos she posted, she posted a previous group of photos which showed her in the same black outfit, with what looked like a flatter stomach.

This drew skepticism from fans in the comments section about whether she’s actually pregnant.

Meanwhile, the “SkeeYee” rapper has been the headlines recently for a host of reasons.

On Friday (October 13), photos were leaked of Sexyy Red licking and sucking on the toes of an unnamed man.

Earlier this month, Sexyy Red caused quite the online stir when a sex tape of hers surfaced online.

The footage appeared on the rapper’s own Instagram Stories. It was deleted soon after, but not before sparking shock and outrage on social media.

“Sexyy red posted WHAT on her story??” one X user wrote in disbelief, while another said: “Sexyy Red is reminding us that Jesus is coming back soon, cus who TF does this?”

Sexyy Red addressed the commotion the following day, with her statement suggesting that her account was hacked.

“I’m so heartbroken anybody that kno me knows I wouldn’t do no goofy sht like that [broken heart emoji] [teary face emoji],” she wrote on X.

Following the drama, Sexyy Red addressed the confusion surrounding the color of her “coochie.”

She famously rapped about her “coochie pink” and “bootyhole brown” on her breakout hit “Pound Town,” but some called her out for what they deemed distorting the truth after the NSFW footage surfaced online.

Sexyy Red clapped back at the haters earlier this month while relaxing in her robe and bonnet in a video posted to X.

“Why do I see dumbass lil’ kids talking bout my coochie not pink? I’m brown — why would the outside of my coochie be pink? It’s how I know y’all don’t get no ass. Nothing,” she said.

“Why would the fuck of my outside my coochie be pink? Not that y’all thinking that, that’s sick. No, the outside is not pink, dumbass. If you get some coochie and you see what the fuck going on, you gon’ see what I’m saying. Common sense.”