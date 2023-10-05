Sexyy Red has caused quite the stir online — but this time, it isn’t because of her raunchy rap lyrics or polarizing political views.

The “Pound Town” hitmaker became a trending topic on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday night (October 4) when her sex tape surfaced online.

Bizarrely, the NSFW footage was uploaded to her own Instagram Stories, leading many to believe that she had accidentally posted it herself.

It was deleted soon after — but not before sparking shock and outrage on social media.

“sexyy red posted WHAT on her story??” one X user wrote in disbelief, while another said: “Sexyy Red is reminding us that Jesus is coming back soon, cus who TF does this?”

Sexyy Red addressed the commotion herself in the early hours of Thursday morning (October 5), with her statement suggesting that her account was hacked.

“I’m so heartbroken anybody that kno me knows I wouldn’t do no goofy sht like that [broken heart emoji] [teary face emoji],” she wrote on X.

See Sexyy’s post, along with more reactions, below:

I’m so heartbroken anybody that kno me knows I wouldn’t do no goofy sht like that 💔😢 — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) October 5, 2023

sexyy red posted WHAT on her story?? pic.twitter.com/u2VPC7DAwo — juju 💰 (@ayeejuju) October 5, 2023

Sexyy Red is reminding us that Jesus is coming back soon, cus who TF does this? — IMAGINARY BOYFRIEND (@POL0NG0) October 5, 2023

Sexyy Red: “My coochie pink my booty hole brown” pic.twitter.com/oaMKiQiheC — Simply Kev (@KevDoesNumbers) October 5, 2023

The sex tape leak comes shortly after the St. Louis rapper ruffled feathers by declaring her love for Donald Trump, saying the country “needs” the former president back in office.

“I like Trump,” she said during a recent episode of comedian Theo Von’s This Past Weekend podcast. “Yeah, they support him in the hood. At first I don’t think people was fucking with him. They thought he was racist, saying little shit against women.

“But once he started getting Black people out of jail and giving people that free money. Aww baby, we love Trump. We need him back in office. We need him back because, baby, them checks. Them stimulus checks. Trump, we miss you.”

She added: “I love Trump. He funny to me. I used to be watching him talking to people. He used to be calling people fat. He just bold. He funny. We need people like him.”

Her comments received backlash online, with fans and fellow Hip Hop figures quick to express their disappointment and point out the holes in her logic.

“Clearly some people don’t know how the stimulus checks worked, who’s money it actually was/is and how it go distributed… People believe anything,” Hot 97 and Apple Music’s Ebro Darden wrote on X.

Another person said: “Disappointed to see this, she can’t be my fave new rapper no more. But she is right, them stimulus checks was kinda all it took for a lot of ppl to hop on the Trump train smh.”