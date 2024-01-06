Sexyy Red‘s growing baby bump has once again gone viral, with the “Pound Town” rapper revealing that she’ll be giving birth any minute now.

The St. Louis native took to X/Twitter on Thursday (January 4) to post a video of herself in a mauve bodycon one-piece, with a fresh face and her hair pulled back. In the video, her pregnancy was on full display and hard to miss, though she didn’t reveal her due date.

“I’m bout to pop y’all,” she wrote as she rubbed her belly.

Check out the video below.

I’m bout to pop yall pic.twitter.com/KPmSh8X7bp — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) January 4, 2024

Last week, Red hopped on Instagram Live to share some updates with her fans, the first being that she couldn’t wait to get through her pregnancy.

“I cannot wait to have this baby, OMG,” she began. “It’s up!”

Her young son then popped into the live, smiling and hugging on his mama, and telling her how much he loved her — much to Sexyy Red’s delight.

She continued: “Y’all, I’m getting so thick in these streets. When I drop, Imma be a hoe for real. The new Sexyy Red? Super thick, super pretty, get money, you know…”

Sexyy Red had quite a successful year in 2023, with her most recent success coming off the strength of the remix to “Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad)” featuring Chief Keef.

On December 27, the duo released the alternate version of her latest single — produced by Tay Keith and DJ Meech — which was originally released as part of the extended edition of Hood Hottest Princes earlier this month.

In addition to Sexyy Red’s catchy hook — “Fuck my baby dad, fuck my baby dad/ I’m a fine-ass bitch, I ain’t in the house sad” — the Chicago icon adds his flavor to the joint.

“Bae you know Chief So’ your daddy, come and grill your bitch ass/ I told bae, “You leave me, I’m puttin’ a round in your ass,” he raps.

The above hit has gained a lot of traction over the past month and has even become a go-to reference for women trying to distance themselves from their former partners.

Cardi B twerked away the stress of her deteriorating marriage to Offset with help from the song.

In an undated video that went viral in late December, the “Bodak Yellow” superstar could be seen dancing and singing along to the track’s in-your-face lyrics.

At one point, she even looked back at the camera, smiled and stuck up her middle finger in the air while yelling: “Fuck my baby dad!” The unidentified person recording the clip subsequently responded: “You heard her!”

The video seemed to be a direct retort to her ongoing drama with the Migos rapper, whom she confirmed her split with a few weeks back.