Sexyy Red has shared a moodier alternative to her vibrant look — which usually incorporates and complements her signature red hair — toning her aura down to darker shades.

On Wednesday (January 10), the Missouri native posted a clip on Twitter in which she donned black hair with a morose expression. Based on the brief video, it is unclear if she was wearing a wig or her trademark red hair has been colored over.

“I wanna kill my mom, I wanna kill my baby dad, I wanna kill my grandma,” she said while holding up the devil-horn hand gesture, referencing a popular meme while joking about being emo.

Watch the social media troll below:

While she’s being playful about her appearance now, Sexyy Red recently elaborated on trying to hide her pregnancy while she was on tour with Drake amid her rise in the music industry.

In a new cover-story interview with Billboard published earlier this week, the “Pound Town” hitmaker discussed her pregnancy and admitted that her attempts at hiding her baby bump hurt because she had to hold her stomach in while performing.

“When nobody knew I was pregnant, I’d be in the back room like tryna suck my stomach in or wear clothes to show that I wasn’t pregnant,” she said. “And I had to practice my breathing — like before I’d go on stage, I had to hold my stomach in and look at myself and be like, ‘Can they tell?’

“Once I just was like, ‘Okay I can’t keep hiding it,’ ’cause it hurt to just be on stage all day holding your stomach in, so I’m like, just forget about it.”

She continued: “I was pregnant on the Drake tour and the Moneybagg [Yo] tour, but nobody knew. People started suspecting it on the Drake tour because there was videos and pictures of me coming out. That’s the only reason I was hiding it, because I just wanted me and my family and friends to know.”