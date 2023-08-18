Sexyy Red and Sukihana have proved that they’ve got what it takes to make things raunchy with the video for their new single, “Hood Rats” — check it out below.

Combining a mix of sophisticated and ratchet to create their own “sophisti-ratchet” style, the dynamic duo give a nod and a wink to BAPS, the classic film starring Halle Berry and Natalie Desselle.

Red and Suki raise hell and holy water in a country club, slurping down champagne and twerking for a Joe Biden analogue while leaving nothing to the imagination, as Webbie and other celebs like Summer Walker and Saucy Santana make special guest appearances.

If it wasn’t clear as to who Sexyy Red and Sukihana are trying to entice using their feminine charms, Sukihana spells it out: “I swallow n-ggas/ I really feel like an elephant/ Tell Joe Biden I wanna suck on the President!”

When it comes to sophisti-ratchet, few in the game have it on lock quite like Sexyy Red, as she demonstrated recently when she poked fun at a past STD diagnosis.

The “Pound Town” rapper took to social media earlier this month, flexing stacks of cash in a sleek black skirt where she captioned the post with the jarring bar. “I heard you want ah STUD I got the STD all I need is U,” she wrote.

The St. Louis native’s followers ignored the photo slide show and flooded her comments regarding her wild caption choice. 2 Chainz, Bfb Da Packman, Lakeyah, Saucy Santana, Baby Tate and more chimed in.

“I got yal shook up in des comments calm zown,” Sexyy Red replied while recognizing the chaos she had caused.

Sukihana, meanwhile, is taking a more sophisticated approach to her life as of late, as she demonstrated when she linked up with Dr. Umar Johnson.

Last month, the “Casamigos” rapper donned a long black bodycon dress and tucked her hair in a matching black cap before meeting the good doctor, who donned a traditional African shirt and white linen pants for the occasion.

Sukihana didn’t caption the photo, but it was clear in the second picture that the pair were happy to meet one another.

The back-and-forth between Sukihana and Dr. Umar Johnson began back in September 2022, when she wrote on Twitter that she “want to fuck DR.Umar and leave him woke right now.”

Then, when she shouted him out in a lyric from her song “Grinch,” she got a response from the good doctor.

“So where do I stand with sister Sukihana?” he began. “As you know, with me, it’s all about politics before the poonani. It’s always a revolution over romance. It is always institution building before intimacy. Liberation over lust. Business before the bedroom.”

“Me and sister Sukihana could have a conversation,” he added before directly addressing the 31-year-old rapper.

In addition to noting how powerful their coming together could be, Dr. Umar noted that Sukihana would need to undergo some major changes before he could even consider her offer, saying, “sister Sukihana if you go down this path, you can never come back.”

Umar continued: “We’re not going going to deal with the none of the intimacy because that’s nobody’s business and we not going to be into no intimacy until we get any work done in the first place.”