Sexyy Red has just announced a new lip gloss line with names that are inspired by her hit song, “Pound Town.”

In a recent interview with Interview Magazine, which dropped earlier this month (September 7), the rising rap superstar revealed her next business move.

“I got a lip gloss line dropping soon, y’all better shop with your girl,” she said in the interview. “I got all different flavors: Coochie Juice, Bootyhole Brown, Coochie Pink, Sex on My Period, Gonorrhea, Yellow Discharge, and Nut.”

No word yet on whether those color names are appealing, or when this lip gloss line will drop.

Sexyy Red continues to draw headlines — and criticism — with her moves, as she did back in July when she fired back at her critics who believe she “emasculated” Black men during her Rolling Loud Miami performance — and needless to say, she’s not a happy woman.

Conservative political strategist Joey Mannarino — known more for his regressive social takes than for any policy he’d advised on in recent times — took to Twitter on July 22 to pass judgment on the rising rap star’s set at the festival.

Mannarino, who is a white man, purported to speak for Black men when he wrote: “Sexyy Red, the ‘artist’ behind Poundtown, just came out with two black men at her feet like dogs at Rolling Loud. Hip-hop culture has been taken over by people who want to forever emasculate Black men. It’s sad.”

Sexyy Red, however, wasn’t trying to hear what he had to say. “I’m freaky [shut] up,” she fired back on Twitter.

As one commenter on Twitter pointed out, “when it was Bytches on the leash nobody had nun to say.”

The commenter was referring to NLE Choppa‘s recent remix for “Slut Me Out,” which he dropped back in April.

In a teaser for the song’s accompanying video, Sukihana and Sexyy Red could be seen on all fours like dogs, with the Memphis rapper leading them by their hair.

Of course, those who know their Hip Hop history know that this trend didn’t begin with either Sexyy Red or with NLE Choppa — rather, that distinction goes to Snoop Dogg, who had a group of women on leashes at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards.