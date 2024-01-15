Sexyy Red has taken fans on a trip down memory lane by unveiling photos from her high school graduation.

On Sunday (January 14), the “Pound Town” rapper took to social media to celebrate a milestone moment from her past after a fan unearthed a photo of their old high school teacher stood next to the future rap star.

“just found out my old hs teacher taught sexyy red??” the X (formerly Twitter) post read.

“And I graduated,” Sexyy responded while sharing a pair of throwback pictures where she can be seen wearing a crimson red cap and gown with blonde hair, gold teeth and lots of makeup.

In a separate post, a user shared a third photo of Sexyy Red bearing a larger-than-life grin while seemingly cozied up to a group of close friends.

“I know [fire, praying hands, red heart emojis] I was at the graduation [excited emoji],” the person wrote, adding that they “used to have a ball” at Normandy High School in St. Louis.

Turning her attention to the near future, Sexyy Red is currently gearing up for to welcome her second child and recently showed the world yet another side of herself with a money-themed maternity photoshoot.

Over the weekend, the mom-to-be took to Instagram where she uploaded a series of photos that proudly and prominently flaunted her growing baby bump.

Dressed in a pink kimono wrapped in a bow, the 25-year-old invoked a geisha-type look and, in a couple of shots, made a fan out of money.

“Loading…baby #maternityshoot,” she wrote in the caption.

In a separate maternity photoshoot last week, Sexyy Red could be seen canoodling with an unnamed man as they await the birth of their child.

The man’s face was blurred out, although she referred to him in the caption as her “bd.” She also shared a series of solo pictures from the same photoshoot.