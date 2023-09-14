Sexxy Red‘s idea of romance might not be to everyone’s taste, revealing in a new interview that she was once on the receiving end of some “sweet” Valentine’s Day gifts — stolen from someone else.

In a recent, undated interview with Montreality that is gaining traction on social media, the “Pound Town” rapper detailed the lengths her first boyfriend went to win her love.

“I was just in high school, and he was a little older than me,” she said. “It was Valentine’s Day. I’ll never forget. He robbed somebody, and gave me the money, and gave me the bill he stole. And it was just so sweet, because he was out of breath and stuff.”

She continued: “Didn’t nobody ever did that for me! I was like, you stole for me? Really? That’s so sweet.”

Check out the video below:

In other Sexxy Red news, the rising rapper recently found herself shaking up the table when a frat party at UCLA got a surprise visit from her, causing a commotion and a half when she did so.

The unlikely link-up happened on August 24, when student (and popular singer-songwriter) Nick Nayersina brought the St. Louis rapper through the Lambda Chi Alpha house on campus.

In clips posted to Nayersina’s page, Red can be seen performing her hit “Pound Town” with a wild show that included her signature twerking and throwing it back.

“We shut it down,” Nayersina wrote with a fire emoji and a champagne emoji.

Sexyy Red is gearing up to hit the road on her first-ever headlining tour come this fall. Dubbed the Hood Hottest Princess Tour, the trek will follow Red’s current run as a supporting act on Drake and 21 Savage’s It’s All A Blur Tour.

The 20-city run kicks off on October 16 in Boston making stops across the U.S. in Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles and more before wrapping up in San Francisco on November 29. Tickets are available now here.

Sexyy Red has quickly become one of the hottest stars in the Hip Hop game thanks to the super-smash success of the Tay Keith-produced “Pound Town” — but, as she recently told HipHopDX, her team wasn’t always sure that this would be the case.

“I was in the studio, and I showed it to my team, and they were like, ‘This ain’t it,’” she told DX at the BET Awards. “I said this is the one! This the one! I’m telling you!”

She continued: “I knew. I said, ‘We doin’ this, because we like the song.’ And it’s my stuff. My fans love me for being me. I’ma drop it.”