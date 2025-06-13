President Wavel Ramkalawan visited the Paradise Arena at Roche Caiman earlier this week to assess preparations for the upcoming International Boxing Tournament being organised by Tides Seychelles.

Set to be hosted on home soil later this month, the highly anticipated event will welcome boxers from across the Indian Ocean and beyond, further establishing Seychelles as a growing hub for regional sporting competitions.

During his visit, the President had the opportunity to meet with Mr. Colvin Beaudouin representative of Tides Seychelles, as well as Mr. Ameer Afif from Hunt, Deltel&Co Ltd—the main sponsor of the event. The President also interacted with several local boxers and their coaches Mr Jerry Legras and Roland Raforme, commending their discipline, perseverance and dedication to the sport.

President Ramkalawan expressed his appreciation for the initiative undertaken by Tides Seychelles and praised the collaborative effort between private sponsors, local organisers, and the boxing community in promoting youth engagement and sporting excellence in Seychelles.

“The boxing ring is not just a platform for physical strength, but a symbol of discipline, respect and unity. I am proud to see our youth so determined and focused. Seychelles is proud of you,” said the President.

He further encouraged the young athletes to continue striving for greatness, reminding them that representing Seychelles on an international stage is both a privilege and a powerful opportunity.

The International Boxing Tournament promises to be a thrilling event on the nation’s sporting calendar and will serve as an inspiration for aspiring athletes across the country.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Seychelles.