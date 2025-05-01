SFL Missions launches new era of small satellite innovation with expanded services



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Apr 30, 2025













SFL Missions Inc. is charting a new path in small satellite development by building on the legacy of the Space Flight Laboratory (SFL), with an emphasis on affordability, innovation, and global service delivery.





Founded by Dr. Robert E. Zee, SFL Missions inherits over two decades of success from SFL, including 86 operational missions and more than 370 cumulative years of spacecraft performance in orbit. The company is focused on producing nano-, micro-, and small satellites, along with entire constellations, for diverse applications such as Earth observation, communications, environmental and maritime monitoring, space astronomy, and scientific research.





“The market for small satellite missions has evolved rapidly in recent years, especially in the NewSpace era,” said Zee. “We have created SFL Missions with the right combination of business responsiveness, expertise, and capabilities needed to meet smallsat mission challenges now and far into the future.”





SFL Missions will continue pioneering advanced technologies for compact spacecraft, including precision attitude control systems, high-accuracy sensor pointing, autonomous formation flying, scalable propulsion and power systems, and deployable antenna arrays. A new Flex Production program enables customers to choose where their spacecraft are built-at the SFL Missions facility, a third-party site, or even at their own location.





“We are expanding our spacecraft development capacity in Toronto and are signing new mission contracts now,” Zee added. “Our order book is filling fast.”





The company also plans to launch an Apprenticeship Program aimed at preparing the next generation of aerospace engineers specializing in small satellite technologies.





