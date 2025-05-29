Olympic gold medalist and World Champion Sha’Carri Richardson will join Gabby Thomas and Tara Davis-Woodhall as founding advisor-owners in a new, team-based ATHLOS Track and Field League debuting in 2026, ATHLOS announced on Thursday.

“I take pride in doing what is right for people. Joining ATHLOS as an advisor-owner gives me the opportunity to create something that genuinely empowers people both on and off the track,” Richardson told ESPN in an exclusive statement.

Debuting after the conclusion of the World Athletics season, the ATHLOS League will be a team-based model designed for and by athletes featuring multiple meets hosted in major cities. The league will culminate with a final championship event at the end of the 2026 season.

“Gabby, Sha’Carri, and Tara represent a new generation of athletes who have put this sport on their shoulders and deserve to be compensated for being the standard-bearers,” said Alexis Ohanian, Founder & General Partner at Seven Seven Six and the creator of ATHLOS in a press-release statement. “We were focused on bringing them into the League as founding owners to ensure we’re building a League that our athletes will love.”

Last year, ATHLOS hosted its inaugural event in New York City with 35 women athletes in track competing for the largest prize purse ever for a women’s-only track and field event. The first-ever event drew attendees like Shonda Rhimes and Lupita N’yongo, as well a performance by Megan Thee Stallion.

On October 10, 2025, ATHLOS will return to Icahn Stadium on Randalls Island for the second year. The event will feature 42 women athletes competing across six track events and one field event.

ATHLOS confirmed early commitments from Olympians Thomas, Davis-Woodhall, Masai Russell, Marileidy Paulino, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden and Brittany Brown. Last year, Brown claimed the largest prize total at the 2024 event with a first-place finish in the 200m and a second-place finish in the 100m.