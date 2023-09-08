Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, who have a strong bond and have worked together in movies like Mohabbatein and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, recently reunited for a TV commercial. The commercial is for a spice brand endorsed by Bachchan, and Khan has also joined the campaign.

In the commercial, Khan tries to escape the paparazzi by diverting their attention towards Bachchan, but they eventually run away when they shout “Alia” and point in different directions. The actors also shower praises on each other and Alia Bhatt in the ad.

Shah Rukh Khan And Amitabh Bachchan Praise Each Other In A New Ad

The TVC begins with Shah Rukh prancing around his vanity van, waiting to eat biryani. But as soon as he steps out of his vanity van, he is mobbed by paparazzi. To escape them, he reveals that Big B is in the next vanity van. “Udhar jaiye, Amit ji hain vahan (Go there, there is Amit ji there),” he tells them.

But the senior actor, who is also dreaming about biryani, dissuades the paparazzi from interviewing him. “Arre udhar jaiye, Shah Rukh Khan, superstar, superstar (Go there, Shah Rukh Khan),” he tells them.

Shah Rukh Khan calls Amitabh Bachchan, “superstar se bhi uppar star” (a star above superstar). The senior actor addresses his Mohabbatein co-star as “desh ki dhadkan” (country’s heartbeat).

Alia Bhatt Connection In Big B And SRK TVC

But when both fail to escape the media, they scream “Alia” and point in different directions. This makes the photographers run to take Alia Bhatt’s photos, and SRK and Big B get a chance to run away to their respective cars.

This is not the first time that Shah Rukh has recently referred to the popularity of Alia Bhatt. Last week, in Jawan’s trailer, he was seen telling Nayanthara that he wants Alia Bhatt but can’t have her since she is younger than him.

The Big B-SRK TVC Reminds Fans Of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

The fans of Shah Rukh and Amitabh were delighted to see them together on screen after a long time. They also appreciated their humour and chemistry in the ad. One of the fans commented on the video, “Isse dekh kar kabhi khusi kabhi gham ki yaad aa gayi (This reminded me of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham)”.

‘Absolutely Unprecedented’: Amitabh Bachchan Recalls ‘Shahenshah’ Upon Release Of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan

In the glitzy whirlwind of Shah Rukh Khan’s much-anticipated ‘Jawan’ release, the spotlight momentarily shifted to Bollywood’s legendary icon, Amitabh Bachchan, as he fondly recalled his iconic 1988 hit, ‘Shahenshah.’

With a career spanning over six remarkable decades, Amitabh Bachchan is undeniably one of Bollywood’s most influential stars, and ‘Shahenshah’ holds a special place in his heart.

Taking to social media, Amitabh Bachchan, popularly known as Big B, reminisced about the golden days when ‘Shahenshah’ took the nation by storm.

In response to a fan’s tweet, reminiscing how a staggering 20,000 people rushed to witness the film’s first show at New Delhi’s Sheila Cinema, Amitabh Bachchan humbly responded, “Those were the days… and there were many more such days… absolutely unprecedented…!! Humbled and filled with pride.”

