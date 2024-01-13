In a splendid destination wedding held in Udaipur, Ira Khan, the daughter of the esteemed actor Aamir Khan, recently entered marital bliss with Nupur Shikhare. The festivities continued with a grand wedding reception at NMACC in Mumbai, where an exclusive guest list, including luminaries from Bollywood, sports, politics, and the business world, graced the celebration.

Elevating the glamour quotient, superstar Shah Rukh Khan, accompanied by his wife Gauri Khan, added star power to the event. Their presence marked a highlight in the midst of the glittering affair.

Shah Rukh Khan Poses With Aamir Khan, A Rare Moment

In pictures that are going viral all over social media, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen posing with Aamir Khan, Gauri Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s mother. While Shah Rukh Khan looked suave in black suit and shirt combo, Gauri Khan looked glamorous in an embroidered outfit. The couple also posed for solo pictures.

Check out the pictures:

The couple, capturing the essence of joy, struck a delightful pose alongside the bride’s father, Aamir Khan, and the groom’s mother, Pritam Shikhare. Together, they emanated a collective spirit of happiness and celebration, creating a memorable moment at the heart of the event.

Ira Khan, the daughter of Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, is the founder and CEO of Agatsu Foundation, an organisation dedicated to mental health support. Meanwhile, Nupur Shikhare is a recognised fitness coach, consultant, and athlete. They met when Nupur had come to train Aamir for a shoot.

The two had a ‘white wedding’ in Udaipur on January 10, days after a registration ceremony in Mumbai. The registration ceremony was attended by Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao, Azad Rao Khan, Junaid Khan, Imran Khan, Zayn Marie, and a few other family members and friends.

