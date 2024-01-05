Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan are one of the most loved actor-director duos in the film industry. They have been friends for more than 28 years, which started during Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. Karan Johar went on to direct Shah Rukh in cult classic starting from his debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai followed by blockbuster Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, massive overseas grosser Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna and highly acclaimed My Name Is Khan.

Shah Rukh And Karan Johar To Reunite After 15 Years

There are rumours about Shah Rukh and Karan Johar reuniting after gap of 15 years. These rumours are doing round for last a year or so. These rumours gathered force after Karan Johar expressed desire to direct massive action film for the first time in his career as his next post acclaim and success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

There are reports which quoted new development. “A source very close to the project revealed, “Shah Rukh and Karan are working together again. It is most likely that Shah Rukh’s next project would be the one with Karan. They are throwing various ideas to one another. Karan wants to do an action film with Shah Rukh. Karan has never directed an action film. But SRK has done two back-to-back action films and is not too keen on doing another action film. On the other hand, after Dunki he is not interested any more in doing something experimental either.”

Shah Rukh Khan To Sign Next Soon, An Action Drama On Card

Now Shah Rukh will sign couple of more films which will release in 2025. As per reports, Karan Johar has discussed few ideas with SRK and dilemma at the moment is whether he will do action film or not. Neither Karan Johar nor SRK in any hurry to lock anything in hurry.

Rumour mill is in overdrive mode regrading Atlee’s next with Shah Rukh or YRF’s Spy Universe’s Tiger Vs Pathaan starring Shah Rukh and Salman. As of now nothing is signed on dotted lines. Shah Rukh will sign one film for sure which King Khan is about to sign by next month and ‘Exclusive’ regarding the same will start floating around from February.

This film is larger than life action drama but not all and all out action film on the lines of Pathaan and Jawan. This film’s director and announcement will throw fans and media in frenzy mode.

Shah Rukh is going to star next in a thriller which will be Sujoy Ghosh directorial The King and it will mark big screen debut of Suhana Khan. Siddharth Anand will co produce the film with Shah Rukh and will also execute massive action sequences.

