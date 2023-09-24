On Sunday night, two of Bollywood’s biggest superstars, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, paid a visit to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s residence in Mumbai to seek blessings from the elephant-headed god. The CM welcomed the actors with traditional garlands and aarti.

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan at Hon. CM Eknath Shinde’s Ganpati celebrations

Shah Rukh Khan arrived with his manager Pooja Dadlani, while Salman Khan was accompanied by his sister Arpita Khan Sharma and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. Both the actors looked dashing in their ethnic outfits. Shah Rukh wore a blue kurta, while Salman donned a maroon one with a gamcha around his neck.

The trio of Eknath Shinde, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan posed for the paparazzi who were present outside the CM’s residence. They also interacted with the media and fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of them. Fans of both Pathaan and Tiger are thoroughly impressed, some even calling it the ‘photo of the day’.

This is not the first time that Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi together. The two actors, who share a close bond of friendship, have often visited each other’s homes during the festival. Both are slated to share screen together soon in ‘Tiger 3’.

Several other Bollywood celebrities also attended the Ganpati puja at Eknath Shinde’s house, such as Jackie Shroff, Asha Bhosle, Suniel Shetty, Arjun Rampal, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Bhumi Pednekar, Rakul Preet Singh, Meezan Jafferi, Pankaj Tripathi and others.

Here’s a pic spotting SRK with none other than apna Bhidu, Jackie Shroff.

Shah Rukh and Salman’s work front

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is basking in the success of Jawan, directed by Atlee. The film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles and Deepika Padukone in a special appearance. After delivering two 1000-crore films in a year, Shah Rukh Khan will start gearing up for his third film this year, Dunki slated to release in December.

Salman Khan, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of Tiger 3, the third instalment of his spy thriller franchise. The film will also see Shah Rukh Khan as ‘Pathaan’ in a brief appearance and also features Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in key roles.

Shah Rukh Khan And Salman Khan Give Nod To ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’ Script

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, two of the most popular and successful actors in Bollywood, are all set to share the screen in a full-fledged film for the first time since ‘Karan Arjun’ (1995). The film, titled ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’, will be a part of the YRF Spy Universe, which consists of films like ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, ‘War’ and ‘Pathaan‘.

According to sources, the film will be directed by Siddharth Anand, who has previously directed Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Pathaan’ and Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in ‘War’. Anand is known for his expertise in making high-octane action films with stunning visuals and stunts. The film will be produced by Aditya Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Films.

The two superstars will reprise their roles as spies in the YRF Spy Universe.

The film will reportedly feature a face-off between Tiger (Salman Khan), who is an agent of India’s RAW, and Pathaan (Shah Rukh Khan), who is an exiled RAW agent. The film will also have cameo appearances by other characters from the YRF Spy Universe, such as Zoya (Katrina Kaif), Rubina (Deepika Padukone), Kabir (Hrithik Roshan) and Khalid (Tiger Shroff).

“The script was narrated to SRK and Salman separately in different meetings by Aditya Chopra and it has been an instant thumbs up for both the giants. Tiger vs Pathaan will unleash a different dynamic of two super spies, Tiger and Pathaan, and both Salman and Shah Rukh are excited for a face-off in this Siddharth Anand directorial,” revealed a source close to the development. The script for Tiger vs. Pathaan is officially locked.

