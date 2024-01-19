Shah Rukh Khan has stamped his authority at box office as he is set to become first actor to deliver 500 cr domestic and 1000 cr worldwide grossers back to back at box office in single year. He himself has broken all records of his previous release Pathaan in matter of 7 months with Jawan!
Shah Rukh Khan ruled with such authority in overseas that no other film is even crossed USD 31 Million, 40% less than SRK starrers.
Shah Rukh Khan Crosses 1000 Crore / $120.5 Million In Single Year In Overseas
Shah Rukh Khan is king of overseas territory for more than three decades. He is ruling the roost and now in 2023, he has taken another leap which will be tough to match for any actor in years to come.
His three blockbuster releases Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki have collected more than 1000 Crores (120.5 million USD) in single year which is unimaginable. This will be unbreakable record for at least a decade.
Following are the collections in overseas for SRK starters in 2023:
Pathaan: $49.05 million approx
Jawan: $48.50 million approx
Dunki: $23 million approx (still running)
Total: $120.55 million (₹ 1001 crore)
Top Overseas Grossers Hindi Film Of All Time
The top two positions are held by Pathaan and Jawan, amassing USD 49.05 million and USD 48.50 million respectively, followed by Dangal in third place with USD 30 million. Dangal reigns supreme including in East Asian territories, thanks to its dream-like performance in China of a staggering USD 175 million out of its USD 215 million total.
The top ten highest-grossing Bollywood films at the Overseas box office sans East Asia are as follows:
- Pathaan – USD 49.05 million
- Jawan – USD 48.50 million
- Dangal – USD 30.10 million
- Animal – USD 30 million approx
- Padmaavat – USD 28.50 million
- Bajrangi Bhaijaan – USD 28.35 million
- Dilwale – USD 28 million
- Dhoom 3 – USD 27.20 million
- PK – USD 26.35 million
- Sultan – USD 24 million
Animal has performed best in Canada and Australia, becoming the highest-grossing Indian film in both markets. New Zealand will see it reach the top four behind Pathaan, Jawan and Baahubali 2 while in the United States, it will reach the top ten. Even 1st week box office collection of Pathaan in overseas remains unbeaten for whole year, no Indian film managed to cross this number in lifetime.
Record Breaking Pathaan
In the preceding decade, Bollywood produced multiple films that have grossed between $20 to $30 million in overseas markets. However, these films tended to rely heavily on one or two markets, while others performed moderately well. Pathaan, however, has broken the mould by achieving remarkable success across all territories, pushing its box office numbers not just beyond $30 million but even $40 million, coming close to the $50 million milestone.
The territorial breakdown for the overseas box office collection of Pathaan is below.
Americas – $17,790,000
United States – $11,440,000
Canada – $6,050,000
Peru – $100,000
Rest of America – $200,000
Asia/Oceania – $7,710,000
Australia – $3,300,000
Malaysia – $910,000
New Zealand – $900,000
Singapore – $690,000
Nepal – $1,010,000
Indonesia – $375,000
Thailand – $100,000
Rest of Asia – $425,000
Middle East and Africa – $15,030,000
UAE – $8,200,000
GCC – $3,850,000
Saudi Arabia – $2,000,000
South Africa – $330,000
Mauritius – $250,000
Africa and Rest of M.E. – $400,000
Europe – $8,520,000
United Kingdom – $5,330,000
Germany – $970,000
Nordics – $500,000
Netherlands – $460,000
France – $370,000
Belgium – $200,000
Switzerland – $160,000
Austria – $110,000
Rest of Europe – $425,000
Total – $49,050,000 / Rs. 402 crores
Jawan Came Close Second
Americas: USD 15,425,000
United States: USD 9,970,000
Canada: USD 5,280,000
Rest of America: USD 175,000
Asia/Oceania: USD 8,775,000
Australia: USD 3,000,000
Malaysia: USD 1,260,000
Bangladesh: USD 1,250,000 Approx
Nepal: USD 950,000 Approx
Singapore: USD 800,000
New Zealand: USD 565,000
Sri Lanka: USD 450,000 Approx
Rest of Asia: USD 500,000
Middle East and Africa: USD 18,330,000
UAE: USD 9,200,000
GCC: USD 5,080,000
Saudi Arabia: USD 3,325,000
Rest of M.E.: USD 300,000
Africa: USD 425,000
Europe: USD 6,400,000
United Kingdom: USD 3,840,000
Germany: USD 750,000
France: USD 425,000
Nordics: USD 380,000
Netherlands: USD 355,000
Rest of Europe: USD 650,000
Total: USD 48,930,000 / Rs. 406.50 crores
Dunki Crossed 23 Million USD Despite Drama Genre
1st Week: $16.48 million (127.75 cr)
2nd Week: $5.02 million (40.50 cr)
3rd Week: $1.52 million (12.70 cr)
4th Week:
Day 23: $0.10 million (0.80 cr)
Day 24: $0.09 million (0.81 cr)
Day 25: $0.09 million (0.81 cr)
Total: $23.30 million (181.37 cr)
