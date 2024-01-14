Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood superstar, made a stunning comeback in 2023 with three back-to-back blockbusters: Jawan, Pathaan, and Dunki. After a hiatus of four years, he emerged as the first Bollywood actor to draw a whopping eight-crore footfalls in a year.

His success was celebrated at the CNN-News18 Indian of the Year 2023 event recently, where he was awarded the Indian of The Year 2023 Award. And now he’s won title of ‘Sabse Tez Actor’ at Aaj Tak’s awards, results of which were announced on Sunday night.

Shah Rukh Khan crowned ‘Sabse Tez’ hero of 2023

Shah Rukh Khan emerged winner as the ‘Sabse Tez’ hero of the year 2023, stealing the spotlight with his charisma and fan appeal. Expressing his gratitude, the Bollywood icon thanked the audience and acknowledged the immense honor bestowed upon him. He extended his appreciation not only to the domestic fans, but also to international fans, who passionately support Hindi cinema.

The King Khan won it against other actors including Sunny Deol, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh.

Shah Rukh Khan said, “I promise to work even harder and with more dedication because of this award. I will strive to bring more and more entertainment to all of you.”

Deepika Padukone wins ‘Sabse Tez’ heroine title

The ‘Sabse Tez’ heroine award for 2023 went to Deepika Padukone. After receiving the award, Padukone expressed her gratitude to all the fans. Deepika Padukone outshone actress nominees like Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, and Shraddha Kapoor.

