Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has once again proved his mettle with his latest release, ‘Jawan’. The movie has not only won the hearts of audiences and created a tsunami at box office but also garnered critical acclaim. The film’s director, Atlee, has been praised for his cinematic vision and storytelling skills.

In addition to Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan and Sonu Sood; Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Anupam Kher Shekhar Kapur, Madhur Bhandarkar, Allu Arjun, SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu are some of the other names to congratulate King Khan on the roaring success of Jawan.

Actress Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, who stars in the recent blockbuster film “Jawan” alongside Shah Rukh Khan, has revealed that the superstar delivered an eight-page long monologue in one take for the train hostage scene. Bhattacharya, who plays a member of the girl gang in the film, praised Khan’s acting skills and said that he was “very professional” on set.

Shah Rukh Khan Delivered Eight-Page Monologue In One Take

Sanjeeta, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, said that SRK had an eight-page monologue during this scene and he delivered it perfectly in his first take. She said that he gave the second take but it didn’t look like it was even required.

She said, “That was the first time I got to see Shah Rukh sir rattle off an 8-page monologue. Just like water. Hardly any retakes. There was one take and the other one would just be for variation.”

She further added, “People really enjoyed the fact that we were in the same metro coach as Shah Rukh sir.”

Shah Rukh Khan Is A Secure Actor, Reveals Sanjeeta Bhattacharya

During an interaction with News18, Sanjeeta had also praised Shah Rukh for being an “absolutely” secure actor. She added, “The best part about him is that despite being a superstar, he still has his feet on the ground and head on his shoulder. He’s so intelligent. He’s aware of all the fluff and love that’s showered on him and yet lets his work speak for itself.”

Speaking about how women are an integral part of the film, she further added, “All the decisions taken by Shah Rukh sir’s character are influenced by what happens with the women. That’s how important the women are in the film. It’s not just a film about feminism but also about morals and our society.”

About Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’

This is not the first time that Khan’s performance in “Jawan” has made headlines. Earlier this month, a monologue delivered by the actor urging voters to ask questions before casting their ballots went viral on social media.

“Jawan” is an action-thriller film directed by Atlee and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment.

