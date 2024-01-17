Shah Rukh Khan has stamped his authority at box office as he became first actor to deliver 525 cr nett domestic and 1050 cr worldwide grossers back to back at box office in single year. He himself has broken all records of his previous release Pathaan in matter of 7 months with Jawan! If those blockbusters were not enough, SRK scored hattrick with Dunki in December as film zoomed past 461 cr worldwide gross in 25 days itself.

SRK Fans React Over Superstar’s Next Announcement

Shah Rukh Khan fans play very important role in creating hysteria across the world for superstar specially around release of his films. SRK fans are always vocal about anything related to star. So it’s no surprise that fans started expressing their disappointment over rumour of SRK’s next film.

Latest rumour is that Shah Rukh might be doing Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah next. It’s same film which started with Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt in lead but got shelved due to Salman’s walk out from the sets. Now it has been reported that Shah Rukh met Bhansali to discuss the film.

As soon as this rumour came out, fans went berserk and started criticising superstar’s choice of films. Some fans defended the actor’s choice too. Most of the fans want Shah Rukh to do larger than life action films on the lines of Jawan and Pathaan. They don’t want a bother slice of life or romantic or non action film anytime soon.

Here are fan reactions:

SRK said now I want to play a character which is more true to this age.. so no Inshaallah will be signed keep peace ✌🏻🕊️ — Aman (@amanaggar02) January 16, 2024

The filmography is full of iconic lovers & unfortunately even you can’t beat them now because everything has its own peak. Not questioning his ability but in my opinion age doesn’t allow him to explore that genre anymore. Hope for the best 🤞 pic.twitter.com/Bt9qE8422C — 🚩 (@StormPost_) January 16, 2024

If you call yourself a fan or an admirer of him, the very first thing you need to learn is to respect him. If you’re making memes mocking his film choices, you’re no one but a hater. That’s exactly what Salman/Akki fans do with SRK that you’re doing. Don’t call yourself a fan. — yash. (@YashSRK17) January 16, 2024

Bhoi ne joh project reject karke SRK ko recommend Kiya hai woh toh karne hi nhi chahiye SRK ko Then Zero

Now Inshallah — Aman (@amanaggar02) January 16, 2024

Request karna aur RR karne mein bhut farak hai.. #ShahRukhKhan𓀠 Sir jo bhi karenge, Kamaal he Karenge. Have faith in him. — Harry Ghai (@iamharryghai) January 16, 2024

Official announcement is awaited from Shah Rukh himself about his next and till then brace yourself for one rumour every week from some section of media.

Massive 8 Crore Footfalls In Single Year For Shah Rukh

Shah Rukh crossed massive 8 Crores footfalls in single year. Jawan crossed 3.93 cores footfalls followed by Pathaan’s 3.20 crore footfalls. Dunki has crossed 1 crore footfalls taking total tally to 8.13 crore footfalls. This will be one record which will be toughest to break for any star in times to come.

This record comes in a time when audience is divided among ott, tv and cinemas. Shah Rukh Khan also delivered two all time grossers in span of 7 months which is first time ever in history of Hindi cinema. This is again a record which will stand test of time.

