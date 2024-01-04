Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Shah Rukh Khan Dunki now seemingly doing well in India despite facing a massive competition against Prabhas’ Salaar. On Day 14, Dunki entered into a $24 million club in terms of its box office collection in India.

For those unaware, Dunki hit theatres back on December 21, 2023, and gained a positive response from the fans. However, the movie saw a major decline on Day 2 due to the release of Salaar. The stiff competition between these two led to the audience getting divided. Hence, it affected both the movies in theatres.

After the success of Jawan and Pathan, Dunki was the third SRK movie in 2023. However, this time, he features along with Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. Besides this, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover also played pivotal roles in the movie.

The film revolves around the bond of true friendship and features some of Rajkumar Hirani film’s classic nostalgic moments. The tale of friendship saw multiple twists and turns in their dream journey towards London for a better life.

Shah Rukh Khan Dunki Box Office Collection crosses $24 million on Day 14

After 14 days, Dunki reportedly has earned $24.47 million at the domestic box office. Dunki earned around $462K on day 13 and faced another fall on day 14 with earnings of $396K only.

Talking about its worldwide gross collection, Dunki earned around $49 million till day 14. The number still isn’t disappointing but compared to the successes of Jawan and Pathan, surely this one creates an undersized satisfying feeling among SRK fans.

However, the film still seems to be holding up in theatres and attracting audiences, which seems like a positive sign that Dunki will earn a significant amount in the upcoming days. It will be interesting to see the final box office collection amount Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film receives after its last theater day.