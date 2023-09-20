Ambani family welcomed Lord Ganesha home, and the festive celebrations were attended by the who’s who of Bollywood. The festive season of Ganesh Chaturthi was made even more special with the presence of Bollywood’s beloved ‘King Khan’, Shah Rukh Khan, and his family at the grand celebrations hosted by the Ambani family.

SRK, Gauri, Suhana, AbRam Attend Ambani’s Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations

On the first day of the auspicious week of Ganesh Chaturthi, several celebrities from Bollywood graced the Ambani residence to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha. Among them was actor-producer Shah Rukh Khan, who arrived with his wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan, and son AbRam Khan. SRK’s elder son Aryan was notably absent from the celebration because reportedly he’s shooting for his directorial debut ‘Stardom’ in Alibaug.

For the occasion, SRK donned a brown Pathaani kurta with black churidar pyjama, complemented by a stylish ponytail. The family posed for photos upon their arrival, acknowledging the requests of the paparazzi.

Fans Hail Shah Rukh Khan For Being Secular; Call His Family World’s Best One

As soon as photos and videos from the event were uploaded online, fans were quick to shower their love and admiration for the ‘world’s best family’. Netizens praised them and showered their love on Shah Rukh Khan for being the most secular human. Here are some of the comments –

The celebrations come amid the roaring success of Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film ‘Jawan’. Released on September 7, this Atlee-directed action thriller drama has already earned Rs 880 crores, making it one of Bollywood’s top grossers of 2023. After setting records with ‘Pathaan’, and breaking them with ‘Jawan’, Shah Rukh will next be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial ‘Dunki’, scheduled for Christmas 2023.

