The iconic film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which released on October 16, 1998, has completed 25 years of its release. The film, directed by Karan Johar, starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles and became a blockbuster hit. The film is still loved by the audience for its story, music and performances. To mark the silver jubilee of the film, Karan Johar hosted a special screening of the film in Mumbai on October 15, which was attended by Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji.

The film, which also starred Kajol, was a blockbuster hit and is considered a cult classic among the 90s generation. The film marked the directorial debut of Karan Johar, who also joined Shah Rukh and Rani at the screening. The trio surprised the fans who had gathered to watch the film on the big screen.

SRK holds Rani’s Saree and walks behind her as they climb stairs

Shah Rukh Khan, the King of Bollywood, showed his chivalry and respect for his co-star Rani Mukerji at this special screening. The superstar was seen walking behind Rani holding her saree when they climbed the stairs. It looked like a romantic scene straight out of a movie and fans were left in awe.

They took to social media to express their admiration for Shah Rukh’s act of holding Rani’s saree and called him ‘King for a reason’.

Some of the comments were:

“Hard to get a guy like him😹🛶”

“King for a reason 😢😍❤️”

“Why don’t other men just learn instead of just competing with him.”

“Kya banda hai yaar itni success pake bhi itna down to earth 😢❤️”

Shah Rukh Khan is known for his charm and charisma, both on and off screen. He has always been respectful and supportive of his female colleagues and friends in the industry. He has also been vocal about women empowerment and gender equality in his interviews and speeches.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai‘ is a romantic comedy that revolves around the love triangle between Rahul (Shah Rukh), Anjali (Kajol) and Tina (Rani). The film was a huge success at the box office and won several awards, including eight Filmfare Awards. The film is also remembered for its catchy songs, memorable dialogues and iconic scenes.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is a film that has left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. It explored the themes of friendship, love and second chances with humour and emotion. The film also featured Salman Khan in a cameo role and introduced the concept of Pyaar Dosti Hai (love is friendship). The film also set many trends in fashion and culture, such as friendship bands, bob cuts and college romance.

The special screening was a huge success as the tickets were sold out within minutes of opening. The fans were thrilled to watch the film on the big screen again and relive the magic of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The film was shown on three screens in Mumbai at PVR INOX theatre and the tickets were priced at just Rs 25.

