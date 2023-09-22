Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment and distributed by Yash Raj Films internationally. Along with Shah Rukh Khan, the film also stars Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Riddhi Dogra, Sanya Malhotra and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya in supporting roles. The film is Atlee’s first Hindi film and Shah Rukh Khan’s second release this year after All Time Blockbuster Pathaan.

(Also read: EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Is Heading For 1000 Cr Worldwide Gross And Highest Grosser Indian Film Ever Milestone After Massive 2nd Week, King Khan Rules Box Office)

Shah Rukh Khan, is set to become the only Indian actor to have two 1000-crore grossers in a single year, solidifying his position as one of Bollywood’s biggest star. He himself has broken all records of his previous release Pathaan in matter of 7 months!

As Jawan nears 1000-crore mark, SRK recently engaged in an #AskSRK session on Twitter, where he interacted with fans and said he’s in a ‘massy’ state of mind. Shah Rukh Khan also praised Nayanthara’s character amidst the rumours of actress being upset with ‘Jawan‘ makers for chopping her role.

(Read here: Jawan: Amidst Rumours Of Nayanthara Upset With Atlee, Shah Rukh Khan Tweets Praise For Her Character During ‘Ask SRK’ Session)

List of King Khan’s replies during ‘Ask SRK’:

It’s Friday evening….and I am all alone….thought will spend a few minutes with you all. Then #Jawan dekhne jaana hai…ha ha. #AskSRK for a bit are you all Readyyyy.!! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 22, 2023

Yaar agli baar action mein help karne aa jaana. Gir gir ke peeth mein dard ho jaata hai!! Superb. #Jawan https://t.co/HEcWvhzqwf — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 22, 2023

Pathaan ke ghar mein aur kahaan!!! #Jawan https://t.co/TGykFDid4m — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 22, 2023

Baar baar acchi lagti hai. Tum bhi try karo…#Jawan https://t.co/V8sqpsXfvB — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 22, 2023

Yeah they playing like a team. I feel so proud and happy. https://t.co/jeIzkdn2yL — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 22, 2023

Yaar main Mannat mein nahi hoon kaam par laga hua hoon. Just check all good there na??! Ha ha #Jawan https://t.co/Mc9LARrten — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 22, 2023

She knows deep down inside I am a romantic and heart and respect women too much. She must be happy I am having fun!! You also have some fun now. #Jawan https://t.co/LZ78c1ybM1 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 22, 2023

All will say I am pompous so this is a joke only….”ab apne mooh se apni tareef kya karoon “ Shaan film ka dialogue hai by the way. #Jawan https://t.co/6JpPSDqSOt — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 22, 2023

I also felt that the story of Narmada as a single mom was amazing. Unfortunately in the scheme of things couldn’t find more screen time but as is was also wonderful. #Jawan https://t.co/QStZVAOMxC — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 22, 2023

Yeah the whole family has been saying it. Will start with all our partners that Meer Foundation works with to show everyone the film. Being an entertainer if I can make all of them smile it will be most satisfying. Telling @RedChilliesEnt just now. Tks for the idea. #Jawan https://t.co/xcPjCM7vrn — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 22, 2023

Ab na rukna chalne de #Jawan https://t.co/ncEJa5FZYX — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 22, 2023

https://twitter.com/iamsrk/status/1705201354346836092

Too sweet give her a hug. #Jawan https://t.co/qwT1cf3vBb — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 22, 2023

Arre how to choose. I loved the fact that they both hug warmly even when they do to each other and kiss when they hug. #Jawan https://t.co/lqQd4IqLvj — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 22, 2023

Chipkaliya toh nahi dekhi Titliyaan bahut aati hain….very beautiful ones the kids love seeing them on the flowers https://t.co/pbna7bDnxq — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 22, 2023

Bhai Maa toh baat bhi nahi karti….aise hi seedha kar degi agar bacchon ko haath lagaya toh!!! #Jawan https://t.co/xRuDOHrZad — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 22, 2023

I think we are moving in the right direction and helping as many as we can to lead a happier life. No need to talk about that. But very excited I have just told them to show the film #Jawan to all NGOs this week. All over. Somebody just gave me that idea so feeling happy. https://t.co/UawEqOkBsS — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 22, 2023

Baap Baap hota hai..!! No no just joking. He loved the fight with the Big guy….he loved it in the climax. #Jawan https://t.co/q2L3plzaJn — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 22, 2023

Awesome lag rahe ho https://t.co/pzr0SuVFKR — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 22, 2023

I present all to the director and he or she chooses. It’s a process I spend a lot of time on it. #Jawan https://t.co/8AnyTA685v — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 22, 2023

Wow thank u https://t.co/VdPYARnClY — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 22, 2023

It’s always a pleasure and happiness working with her. https://t.co/zdb8pC2VNx — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 22, 2023

A little baby girl doing it makes it even more relevant. Thank u especially Jawan being a film about women. #Jawan https://t.co/FJec4SLhTm — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 22, 2023

InshaAllah woh bhi karunga mere dost. Tell them for me nothing makes me more happy than to share my film with all. #Jawan https://t.co/W6fUlOGugC — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 22, 2023

Dunki mein Raju Hirani hai!!! Aur kya chahiye??!! https://t.co/Kiz0eb4FKh — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 22, 2023

Ok will give Shaleena Pooja and their team a gift. They forced me to wear these colours #Jawan https://t.co/FG7krBOWaj — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 22, 2023

Ok have to rush to work all standing on my head. Love u all will be back sooner than soon. So much love to share with u all. Thanks for #Jawan and here’s to more fun for all at the movies. Have a happy Friday…love u — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 22, 2023

Stay tuned for latest news, Hindi box office news, Hollywood news, OTT news, latest bollywood news and latest box office news

Sharing is caring!







Facebook







Twitter







Pinterest

Related