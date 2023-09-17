Shah Rukh Khan, who plays a dual role of a father and son in the blockbuster film Jawan, had a special reason to mention Alia Bhatt’s name in one of the scenes. The dialogue writer of the film, Sumit Arora, revealed that it was Shah Rukh who suggested to keep the line that refers to Alia as his demand.

The Alia Bhatt line in Jawan

In Jawan, Shah Rukh plays Azad, a terrorist who hijacks a metro train and demands a ransom from the government. He also plays Vikram Rathore, a RAW agent who is Azad’s biological father. In one of the scenes, Azad is talking to a negotiator over the phone and says, “Chahiye toh Alia Bhatt (What I really want is Alia Bhatt).”

Sumit Arora, who wrote the dialogues for Jawan, told Showsha in an interview that he was not sure about using Alia’s name in the film, but Shah Rukh was confident that it would work. “I was honestly a little apprehensive about ‘Alia Bhatt’, but SRK sir was like, ‘No, it’s nice, let’s keep it’. It was at his insistence that we did the Alia Bhatt line. And I’m glad that everybody liked it. I’ve seen people chuckling at that line, I’ve been to Gaiety Galaxy, to PVR, to different theatres, and everybody reacts to the same things in different ways. I’ve seen people erupting in a similar way all across,” Sumit said.

The tribute to Shah Rukh’s villainous roles

Sumit also said that he wanted to include another dialogue in the same sequence as a tribute to Shah Rukh‘s iconic villainous roles in films like Darr, Baazigar and Don. He said that he felt it was the right moment to use the line “Jab main villain banta hu na toh mere saamne koi hero nahi tikta (When I become a villain, no hero can stand against me)” because of Shah Rukh’s history of playing negative-shade lead characters.

“Of course, that line fits SRK. That line I really wanted to use in the sequence. That felt like a correct moment to say that line because of Shah Rukh sir’s history of playing those negative-shade lead characters in Darr, in Baazigar. It’s a hat tip to those characters. And people have actually loved him a lot in those characters, even in Don. So I felt that was a line that I couldn’t have missed writing,” Sumit added.

The connection between Shah Rukh and Alia

Shah Rukh and Alia have shared a close bond ever since he co-produced her debut film Student of the Year in 2012 under his banner Red Chillies Entertainment. They also co-starred in Gauri Shinde’s Dear Zindagi in 2016, where Shah Rukh played a therapist to Alia’s character. Last year, Alia made her production debut with Darlings, a dark comedy that was co-produced by Red Chillies and featured her in the lead role. Shah Rukh also had a cameo appearance in Alia and Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra.

Interestingly, both Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan also mentioned Alia fondly in their new advertisement for a masala brand.

Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar and produced by Gauri Khan, also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover and Priyamani. The film was released on September 7 and has grossed over ₹ 800 crore worldwide. It has received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike for its action-packed plot and thrilling performances.

