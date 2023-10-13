One of the most iconic movies of Bollywood, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. The romantic drama, directed by Karan Johar, starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles. The film was a huge hit at the box office and won several awards, including eight Filmfare Awards.

Dharma Productions shares BTS pics from KKHH sets

To build up to this special occasion, Dharma Productions, the banner behind the film, has shared some rare behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai on their social media accounts. The photos feature the cast and the crew in various candid moments, such as Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji rehearsing for the song Koi Mil Gaya, Kajol listening to Karan Johar’s instructions in her bridal lehenga, Shah Rukh Khan holding the cute Sikh kid from the film, and Archana Puran Singh as Ms. Briganza with Anupam Kher and Shah Rukh Khan.

The production house captioned the post, “Before you go down memory lane at the cinemas again, here’s a glimpse of everything that went on behind the scenes! Experience the magic of cinema & #KuchKuchHotaHai on 15th October.”

The fans of the film were delighted to see these glimpses and expressed their love and nostalgia in the comments section. Some of them wrote, “The magic still continues”, “Memorable movie”, “What golden days were those. Timeless memories, Trending fashion of times college students, crushes and pyar dosti hai time.”

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 25-Year Anniversary Special Screening

The film is also getting a special fan screening on October 15, where the audience can relive the magic of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai on big screens.

(Also read: B Praak To Recreate ‘Tujhe yaad na meri aayi’ On Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji Starrer ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ Completing 25 Years)

The makers of the film decided to offer a special treat to the fans by pricing the tickets at just Rs. 25, the same as they were when the film was first released in 1998. The response from the audience was overwhelming, as the tickets were sold out in less than 15 minutes of opening the bookings.

After first two shows at 7 PM and 7:15 PM were sold out within 15 minutes, PVR has added a third show at 7:45 PM looking at this hype.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai One Of The Most Influential Movies

The film revolves around the love triangle between Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan), Anjali (Kajol) and Tina (Rani Mukerji). Rahul and Anjali are best friends in college, but Anjali secretly loves Rahul. However, Rahul falls for Tina, the new girl in the campus, and marries her. Eight years later, Tina dies after giving birth to their daughter, who is also named Anjali. Tina leaves behind eight letters for her daughter, one for each of her birthdays, in which she tells her about her father’s past and his true love. On her eighth birthday, Anjali reads the last letter and decides to reunite her father with his old friend Anjali, who is now engaged to Aman (Salman Khan).

(Read: EXCLUSIVE: Jawan Set To Beat 25-Year Old Footfalls Record Of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai; To Emerge 2nd Most Watched Shah Rukh Khan Starrer After DDLJ)

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is considered to be one of the most influential movies of Bollywood and has a cult following among the fans. It is also credited with establishing Karan Johar as one of the most successful directors in the industry. The film’s music, composed by Jatin-Lalit, was also a huge hit and featured songs like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Ladki Badi Anjani Hai, Koi Mil Gaya, Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Aayee and Saajanji Ghar Aaye.

Stay tuned with us for latest news, Hindi box office news, Hollywood news, OTT news, latest bollywood news and latest box office news.

Sharing is caring!







Facebook







Twitter







Pinterest

Related